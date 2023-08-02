Peru man arrested after dispute with neighbors

Aug. 1—A Peru man was arrested Monday after a dispute with his neighbors, according to a press release. This comes after reports were sent to the Peru Dispatch and deputies from the Miami County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 p.m. about a man with a gun threatening to cause harm to his neighbors.

The man, James Brown, 50, got into a verbal altercation with his neighbor on George Street, according to the press release. During the altercation, Brown approached his neighbor and proceeded to pull out a firearm, which the neighbor attempted to gain control of but was unable to, according to the press release.

After arriving on the scene, officers began to give Brown verbal commands, which Brown did not obey, according to the press release. An officer then deployed their taser, which allowed other officers to take Brown into custody. He was later transported to Miami County Jail.

Officers located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and bullets on Brown's person after he was taken into custody. Trooper Baldwin, who responded to the report, was also granted a search warrant for Brown's motorcycle during the investigation and located a firearm, according to the release.

Preliminary charges are battery, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to the press release. Assisting Trooper Baldwin on the scene were Indiana State Troopers from the Peru Post, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Bunker Hill Police Department and Lutheran EMS.