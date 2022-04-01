Peru man arrested in molest case

Apr. 1—FORT WAYNE — Police arrested a Peru man last month after they say he drove to Allen County and had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Zane T. G. Smith, 23, is now facing two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting, one Level 4 felony charge of child molesting, one Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation and one Level 6 felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors for his alleged role in the investigation.

Last December, Allen County officials began investigating the alleged child molestation when the girl's parents reported that their daughter had been having sexual encounters with a "male she met on the internet," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

During an interview with police, the girl told authorities that she first began speaking with Smith on the website Omegle.com and social app Snapchat, and they began meeting in person in February 2021.

The girl added that Smith would allegedly drive from his Miami County residence and meet the girl in different locations throughout Allen County, where they would engage in sexual relations, court records indicated.

The girl also shared with investigators that Smith said he was 19 at the time the pair began communicating back and forth — though she said Smith knew she was 12 — and that she "felt pressured to go along with what he wanted because he would threaten to tell her parents what she was doing if she showed hesitation," the affidavit noted.

On Feb. 4, 2022, according to the affidavit, investigators gained warranted information from Smith's Snapchat account, and it was allegedly revealed that many of the geolocations on his account placed him in the girl's housing division on numerous occasions during the time that the pair allegedly would meet.

Then, last month, police obtained permission to assume control of the 12-year-old's Snapchat, court records noted.

It was around that time that Smith allegedly sent the girl's account numerous sexually explicit images and told her he wanted to meet up.

The pair — Smith and the police who were acting as the 12-year-old — then decided that Smith would come to the girl's house to pick her up, according to the affidavit.

As Smith got out of his vehicle to walk up to the girl's front door, he was taken into custody without incident.

Smith was released from the Allen County Jail last month on $72,500 surety, and he has a hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 4 in Allen Superior Court 6.