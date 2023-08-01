Peru man arrested after neighbor dispute

Aug. 1—PERU — Police arrested a Peru man Sunday night after they say he reportedly brandished a firearm and threatened to harm his neighbors.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities were called to a residence on George Street in Peru in reference to the incident, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that an individual, later identified to be James Brown of Peru, got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor, per the release.

During that verbal altercation, Brown allegedly approached the neighbor and pulled a firearm, police stated in the release, reportedly causing the neighbor to attempt to gain control over the firearm.

As officers arrived on scene, they located Brown, the release indicated, and began to give him verbal commands.

However, according to police, Brown did not obey those commands.

Police eventually deployed a taser, per the release, and Brown was taken into custody without further incident.

After Brown was reportedly taken into custody, authorities say they also located suspected marijuana, drug paraphrenia and bullets on his person, and police also reportedly located a firearm during a subsequent warranted search of his motorcycle.

Brown was arrested on preliminary charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a misdemeanor; public intoxication, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

He was transported to the Miami County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Miami County Sheriff's Office, Bunker Hill Police Department and Lutheran EMS.