Peru man arrested on theft charges

Dec. 29—PERU — Police arrested a Macy man earlier this month after they say he was stealing money from his employees.

Dr. Byron Leon Cohee, 67, is now facing two level 6 felony counts of theft for his alleged role in the case, according to an Indiana State Police media release. Cohee owns a dentist practice at 65 E. Second St. in Peru.

The release went on to state that the investigation into Cohee's alleged actions began last February, when authorities were reportedly alerted that some funds that were withheld from Cohee's employees' paychecks were allegedly not deposited into their retirement accounts.

Authorities did not indicate Cohee's business in the release, pending review by a special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Cohee was taken into custody without incident, and he has since bonded out of the Miami County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.

He has an initial hearing set for 2 p.m. Jan. 4 inside Miami Superior Court 2.