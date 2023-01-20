Peru man convicted of firearm offense

Jan. 20—A Peru man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday according to a press release by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Indiana.

Curtis Birner, 37, was found guilty following a two-day jury trial presided over by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr.

Birner was found guilty of the single-count Indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm in October 2021. Birner will be scheduled for sentencing by separate order of the Court. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Peru Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff's Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jerome W. McKeever and Katelan Doyle.