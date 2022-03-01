Peru man formally charged in fatal shooting

Mar. 1—BUNKER HILL — Court records filed in the case of a Peru man who police say was involved in the shooting death of his girlfriend last week indicates that he didn't believe the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

Jeremiah Smith, 18, is now formally facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness, both Level 5 felonies, and a Level 6 count of pointing a firearm for his alleged role in the incident.

Police were dispatched Thursday to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle's Pointe — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place.

Upon arrival, authorities located Hanna Cox, 18, Bunker Hill, who was inside a vehicle and had reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound.

Cox was a senior at Maconaquah High School.

In a probable cause affidavit filed this week through the Miami County Clerk's Office, one of the witnesses to the incident told police that she was standing in a nearby driveway when the shooting occurred and heard what she described as a "pop."

It was shortly after that when Smith exited the vehicle and began screaming for someone to call 911, the affidavit noted.

During an interview with investigators, Smith stated that Cox had come to his residence to return some headphones, and he entered her vehicle to allegedly show her a handgun, court documents indicated.

Smith added that he was holding the gun and allegedly pointing it at Cox, describing to police how he removed the magazine from the gun and believed it to be not working, court documents indicated, and that he was attempting to "fix" it.

He also admitted to authorities that he allegedly pulled the trigger — telling Cox "it don't work" — when the gun suddenly fired and struck Cox in the right shoulder, the affidavit stated.

Smith then reportedly stated in his interview that the slide on the firearm locked to the rear after it was fired, and so he allegedly put the magazine back in the handgun, causing the slide to then move forward, the affidavit noted.

Smith then exited the vehicle and threw the handgun under a bush as he ran into his residence, court documents indicated.

According to the affidavit, police located a loaded handgun in the same location where Smith said he threw it, and investigators also located a 9mm cartridge casing on the floor of Cox's vehicle, along with a bullet located near the rear of the driver's seat.

During her own interview with police, Cox's mother, Mindi McKee — who later wrote on social media that the incident was a "tragic accident" — stated that she was FaceTiming with both her daughter and Smith just minutes before the shooting occurred, and the pair were "laughing and joking around," the affidavit noted.

Smith is being held without bond at the Miami County Jail, and he has an initial hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday inside Miami County Superior Court 2.