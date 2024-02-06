Peru man gets 26 years in baby's death

Feb. 6—PERU — A Miami County man who plead guilty in the October 2020 death of a 1-year-old girl was sentenced recently to 26 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

However, due to jail time credit, 28-year-old John Nice will spend 19 of those years in prison then two years of supervised probation, court documents indicate.

Nice pled guilty last November to a level 2 felony charge of domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age, according to court records.

Additional charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony; voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony; and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, were dismissed per terms of the agreement.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 4, 2020, inside a residence in the 20 block of South Park Avenue in Peru, court records state.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly located Nice and an unresponsive 1-year-old girl, per court documents.

First responders began life saving measures on the child, and she was transferred to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru before being flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

However, she was pronounced dead the following day, and an autopsy conducted by the Allen County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.

During an interview with police as highlighted in the probable cause affidavit, Nice told investigators he was taking care of the child — his fiancee's daughter — when he became frustrated and struck the girl "one time in the head with a closed fist before throwing her onto a couch."

Nice added that when he came back around 30 minutes later, per the affidavit, the girl was reportedly collapsed and not breathing.

Nice was taken into custody without incident.