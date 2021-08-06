Peru man sentenced to 14 years in 2019 fatal crash

Aug. 6—PERU — A Peru man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in the Department of Correction — 12 of them executed and two suspended to supervised probation — after his role in a November 2019 crash that ended up killing two women.

Andrew Winch, 23, entered a guilty plea in June to two Level 4 felony counts of causing death while operating while intoxicated for his role in the incident.

On Nov. 24, 2019, Winch's 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on Fifth Street in downtown Peru and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Benton Street, according to police reports at the time.

Winch's vehicle then disregarded a stop sign, police said, and struck a southbound 2019 Honda CRV driven by Norman Knowlton, 76, of Peru.

A passenger in Knowlton's vehicle, 83-year-old Mary Hipskind, was killed instantly, authorities said.

Knowlton's wife, 72-year-old Barbara Knowlton, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she also later died from her injuries.

Norman Knowlton, Winch and Hipskind's husband, Joseph — who was another passenger in Knowlton's vehicle that day — were uninjured.

Several members of both the Hipskind and Knowlton families were in attendance during Thursday's sentencing hearing, and they described the pair as good friends and "godly" women.

"My grandchildren will never see what a prayer warrior their grandmother was," Mary Hipskind's daughter-in-law, Jerilyn Gambrell, said. " ... She loved everyone she met. ... She loved people. She loved sharing with people. She was just so wonderful. ... You can't get that anywhere, the wisdom she had. Mary had always pointed us to eternal stuff. That's what we're missing."

Along with Gambrell, the state also called Miami County Probation Department Officer Cathy Knight to testify Thursday, who told the court that Winch admitted to driving at a high rate of speed — confirmed by police to be in excess of 70 mph down a residential street — because he was depressed over the recent death of his brother and wanted to kill himself that day.



"He said he knew if he ran into a building without a seatbelt on at a high rate of speed, he'd die," Knight told the court, referencing an interview she had with Winch earlier this year. " ... He said he just woke up depressed and mad at the world."

Knight also testified that Winch told her he drank over half a bottle of whiskey the day of the crash and had also taken Adderall.

Along with Gambrell and Knight's testimonies, the court also heard from some of Winch's family and friends, who described the man as a "good kid."

Myranda Winch, Andrew's wife, said the two of them were high school sweethearts and that he was a great father to their three young daughters.

"He is my best friend," she said during her testimony prior to the final judgement. "Two peas in a pod. ... And when you give my husband a sentence, I hope you just think that he has three small children that he won't get to see grow."

But perhaps it was Andrew himself that elicited the most emotion from the courtroom when he took the stand Thursday in his own defense.

With his mother softly crying nearby, Andrew expressed remorse for his actions that day, saying that what he did was "selfish."

"If I could give or do anything to take it back, I would," he told the court. "Just saying sorry isn't enough. It's not going to help. ... It tears me up every day. I have nightmares. I can't really sleep. I never wanted to hurt anybody.

"I just wanted the pain to go away," he continued, referring to his brother's death. "I admit to making the biggest mistake of my life. ... It's hard to wake up every day knowing so many people are hurting over my actions."