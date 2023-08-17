Peru man sentenced to 29 years in child porn case

Aug. 17—A Peru man who pleaded guilty to one federal count of production of child pornography was sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison.

James Eugene Dustin Rippy, 40, was sentenced late last month by Damon R. Leichty, U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, to 29 years in federal prison, with five years of supervised probation following release. Rippy is ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and will have to register as a sex offender.

Rippy's sentencing comes five months after he pleaded guilty to one federal count of production of child pornography. As part of the plea agreement, a second charge of possession of child pornography was dropped. Rippy was originally arrested in April 2022 and was indicted the following month.

The sentence is close to the maximum of 30 years federal Leichty could have sentenced Rippy. The federal judge, in an eight-page sentencing memorandum, describes the crimes committed by Rippy as "heinous" and those that "no right-minded humane society can tolerate."

According to the memo, Rippy "groomed" the then-13-year-old victim, supplied him with alcohol and marijuana and sexually abused him over a period of four years.

In addition, Rippy recorded the abuse.

According to the memo, police seized 97 videos and 1,134 photos on seven cell phones and four iPads, most of which were of the victim, referred to by only his initials J.R. Nearly 60 other media files were of at least three other victims, including a toddler.

"This crime works in the shadows; and after four years, only the victim's maturing recognition and bravery brought it to an end," Leichty wrote in the sentencing memorandum. "There is nothing indicating that Mr. Rippy would have stopped otherwise."

Rippy is appealing the sentence.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.