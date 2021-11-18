Peru murder suspect rejects plea deal

Nov. 18—PLATTSBURGH — Nicole Cayea, accused of murdering a Lyon Mountain woman in July, has rejected a plea agreement in Clinton County Court.

Had she taken the deal, Cayea, 47, would have received a 25-year-to-life prison sentence for the murder charge, in addition to two six-year sentences, which would have run concurrently, for drug possession charges.

POSSESSION CHARGES

In county court Wednesday, jury selection for the trial on Cayea's possession offenses was scheduled for Dec. 13. A separate trial, if Cayea does not accept a deal beforehand, will be scheduled for the murder charge at a later date.

Cayea's possession offenses are for allegedly having fentanyl and cocaine on separate occasions in March and July earlier this year.

Her next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1, when Cayea will have another opportunity to potentially accept a plea deal.

Cayea will continue to be held in Clinton County Jail.

MURDER CHARGE

In September, a grand jury accused Cayea, Craig Foster and Nicole Harrigan of plotting to kidnap and murder Crisie Luebbers, who they believed gave law enforcement information that led to Foster's arrest in late June.

Foster was arrested then for possessing 856.2 grams of heroin and 184.6 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on Moffit Road, according to a felony complaint.

After he was arraigned, Foster was released ahead of his next scheduled court date. About a day later, prosecutors said, Foster, Cayea and Harrigan questioned and accused Luebbers of being a police informant inside a Peru home at 98 Blake Road.

They then restrained and bound her with duct tape before Foster struck Luebbers' head several times with a toolbox, prosecutors said.

The grand jury accused Foster and Cayea of first-degree and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with Luebbers' death.

