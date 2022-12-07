Police Arrest Peru’s President After ‘Coup’ Attempt Fails

(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian police arrested President Pedro Castillo less than three hours after he tried to dissolve congress in an action the constitutional tribunal described as a coup.

Vice President Dina Boluarte is set to be sworn in as president on Wednesday afternoon in Lima. She’ll be the sixth president of the politically volatile nation since the start of 2018, and the first woman to be head of state.

Castillo’s attempt to suspend congress for nine months, write a new constitution and impose a curfew triggered an immediate backlash from lawmakers, the armed forces, the constitutional tribunal and his own cabinet.

In the impeachment vote, 101 lawmakers voted to oust Castillo for “permanent moral incapacity”, six voted against and 10 abstained.

Several ministers quit almost as soon as Castillo made his announcement, and the armed forces issued a statement saying they opposed any attempt to break the constitutional order. Even several members of Castillo’s own party backed the impeachment motion.

Peru’s sol tumbled as much 1.7% against the dollar after Castillo’s speech, then reversed losses as the power grab fell apart.

“Boluarte is not necessarily perceived as market friendly, but the general sentiment is that anyone is better than Castillo,” said Valerie Ho, a portfolio manager at Doubleline Group in Los Angeles. “Her cabinet appointments will be an important signpost.”

The move revived memories of the decision by former leader Alberto Fujimori in 1992 to dissolve congress. At that time, he was supported by his ministers and the military.

