Peru president urges Congress to pass reform to bring elections forward amid protests

Ceremony to commemorate Day of the Peruvian Army and anniversary of Battle of Ayacucho, in Lima
1
·2 min read

LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's Congress to pass a proposal to bring forward general elections in a news conference from the presidential palace on Saturday.

Boluarte, formerly Peru's vice president, assumed the presidency earlier this month after ex-President Pedro Castillo tried to illegally dissolve Congress and was arrested.

Since then, protests have broken out across the country, and at least 17 people have been killed. Another five have died of indirect consequences of the protests, according to authorities.

Boluarte on Saturday also countered protesters asking for her to step down, saying "that does not solve the problem" and that she had done her part by sending the bill to Congress.

On Friday, Peru's Congress rejected the proposed constitutional reform to move elections forward to December 2023. Some members of Congress have called for the legislature to reconsider the proposal.

"I demand that the vote to bring elections up be reconsidered," Boluarte said, criticizing Congress members who had previously abstained from voting.

Protests since the arrest of former President Castillo, who is in pre-trial detention while facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, have crippled Peru's transport system, shuttering airports and blocking highways.

On Wednesday, Boluarte's government announced a state of emergency, granting police special powers and limiting citizens' rights, including the right to assembly.

Protesters have also blockaded Peru's borders, leaving tourists stranded and strangling trade.

"We want the immediate closure of Congress; we want the resignation of Dina Boluarte," Rene Mendoza, a protester at the border with Bolivia, told Reuters. "Today the Peruvian people are in mourning... The whole of Peru is in a struggle."

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Kylie Madry; Additional reporting from Monica Machicao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Peru ministers resign after protest deaths as new government wobbles

    LIMA (Reuters) -Pressure rose on Peru's fledgling government on Friday as two Cabinet members resigned following deadly protests that have rocked the country since former President Pedro Castillo's removal from office and arrest last week. Education Minister Patricia Correa and Culture Minister Jair Perez announced their resignations on Twitter, citing the deaths of individuals during the unrest. Castillo's ouster has sparked angry protests, with demonstrators calling for early elections, the closure of Congress, a constituent assembly, and the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte.

  • With 62% ownership of the shares, Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Hawkins, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HWKN ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Peru's accidental president fails to quell violent protests

    It might be the world's shortest political honeymoon. Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru's first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition. In impoverished rural areas, though, fierce protests are showing no signs of abating amid anger over the removal of Castillo, who was Peru's first president with Indigenous heritage.

  • Peru Imposes Curfews as Death Toll Doubles Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru imposed curfew orders in parts of the country to try to contain violent demonstrations as clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Ayacucho left seven people dead and more than 50 injured.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesBinance, Alone at the Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto WorryWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishOhio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Gu

  • Ministers in Peru resign amid deadly protests

    STORY: Peru’s fledgling government wobbled amid its ongoing political crisis.At least two government ministers resigned from their posts on Friday, citing “disproportionate” state violence from security forces.More than a dozen people have been killed so far in the unrest.Supporters of ousted leader Pedro Castillo, who is under investigation for rebellion, tried to storm an airport runway in the city of Ayacucho.Police and army officers stopped them with tear gas and guns.Multiple injuries were reported, and a young man died.Nearby, protesters set fire to the local prosecutor’s office and looted the building.Pro-Castillo protesters also blocked a border crossing between Peru and Bolivia, near the town of Desaguadero – leaving hundreds of lorries stranded.This man repeated their demands – they want an immediate closure of the Congress, for new President Dina Boluarte to resign, and early elections to be held. But some locals were displeased with the unrest disrupting their lives.Residents stranded across the border, who simply wanted to return home, argued with the protesters.Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, condemned vandalism.She also said security forces have clear instructions to respect protesters’ integrity and human rights.Boluarte’s government earlier this week announced a state of emergency – curtailing people’s freedoms and granting police special powers.And on Thursday, Peru’s Supreme Court ruled Castillo must be held behind bars for an extended 18 months.The left-wing leader had tried to dissolve Congress on December 7 – in what the current president described as an “attempted coup”.

  • Peru protests: President Dina Boluarte refuses to resign amid political crisis

    President Boluarte renews her call for early elections as a way to curb violent street protests.

  • Bible verse of the day: Jesus makes 'glorious announcement,' promises Holy Spirit will bring 'remembrance'

    Pastor Jack Hills of Orange County, California, explains Bible verse John 14:26-27, and says Jesus told his followers the Holy Spirit will teach all things and be a remembrance of him.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

    Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture. The biggest change in the National Security Strategy is possession of “counterstrike capability” that Japan calls “indispensable."

  • India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

    Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles. Viswanathan was among about a dozen visitors, most of them there for the same purpose: To offer prayers so their U.S. visa interviews would go smoothly and successfully.

  • More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

    No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy organization, and Fight Impunity, which seeks to bring rights abusers to book, share the same address, on prime real estate in the governmental quarter of the Belgian capital. The heads of the two organizations are among four people charged since Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering.

  • Institutions own 28% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shares but individual investors control 55% of the company

    Every investor in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:FENC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 10 best last-minute Walmart gifts that will ship in 2 days or less (arrive before Christmas)

    No need to venture to crowded stores to get last-minute holiday presents. These 10 gift ideas that you can find at Walmart will arrive before Christmas.

  • 2 CPD officers stranded in Peru amid civil unrest

    Large, violent protests erupted after the former president was ousted from power and arrested.

  • Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy

    A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of economic strain.

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Nanotechnology

    In this article we present the list of 15 Most Advanced Countries in Nanotechnology. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Nanotechnology. The United States, Japan, and South Korea are a few of the most advanced countries in nanotechnology research, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to the […]

  • Analysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate

    Aluminium makers are set to boost low-carbon metal output by 10% in 2023 and churn out even more in the years ahead, driving down the cost for carmakers seeking climate-friendly supplies and shrinking the industry's hefty carbon footprint. Aluminium is the most energy-intensive metal to produce, accounting for about 1.1 billion tonnes of global CO2 emissions per year. Next year's forecast increase in "green aluminium" output would reduce that by 13 million tonnes, or about 1.2%.

  • 15 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History

    In this article we present the list of 15 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Nestlé S.A. (NYSE:NSRGY), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are three of the most boycotted companies and brands in history according to recent […]

  • Russian missile destroys an entire entrance in Kryvyi Rih; 2 people killed

    A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and wounding more. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Russian missile hit a residential building.

  • Report: LIV Golf’s Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla resigns from Saudi-backed circuit

    Khosla leaves the Saudi-backed circuit without one of its most experienced sports executives.

  • Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

    The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.