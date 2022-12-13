Peru protests: Roads and airport blocked in anger at new president

Marita Moloney - BBC News
·2 min read
A supporter of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest near Congress in Lima
Supporters of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo clashed with police in Lima on Monday

Anti-government protesters blocked roads and stormed the international airport in Peru's second city Arequipa as deadly unrest intensified on Monday.

Supporters of leftist former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets in anger at his impeachment and arrest.

Dina Boluarte, his successor and former deputy, proposed bringing general elections forward by two years to April 2024 in response to the protests.

But Mr Castillo called Ms Boluarte's plans a "dirty game".

At least seven people have now died in clashes with the security forces since protests erupted over the impeachment of Mr Castillo last Wednesday.

He was accused of corruption and detained for attempting to dissolve the opposition-controlled Congress, just hours before it was due to vote on his impeachment.

In a handwritten letter that he tweeted on Monday, he called Ms Boluarte a "usurper", and said he had been "kidnapped" and humiliated.

Riot police officers operate during a protest in Lima
There were running battles in the streets of the capital

Supporters of Mr Castillo argue that Ms Boluarte was not elected by the people. They are demanding that Peru hold new elections, with some also calling for Congress to be shut down and Mr Castillo released.

Protesters blocked roads and set fire to vehicles on Monday, and an estimated 2,000 stormed the airport in the southern city of Arequipa, blocking the runway and forcing flights to be suspended for several hours. Police finally dispersed them with tear gas.

In a televised address to the nation earlier in the day, Ms Boluarte - the first woman to lead Peru - said she would submit a bill to Congress to hold elections in April 2024, instead of April 2026.

Ms Boluarte said she would also propose constitutional reforms to achieve "a more efficient, transparent and participatory system of government", but did not go into detail about those reforms.

The move represents an about-turn. Ms Boluarte, who was sworn in as president on Wednesday, said on taking office that she would serve out the remainder of Mr Castillo's five-year term in office in full.

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest on the Pan-American highway in the Northern Cone of Arequipa, Peru
The city of Arequipa saw serious clashes on Monday

Last week a court ordered that Mr Castillo be held in preliminary detention for seven days while an investigation is carried out into whether he should be charged with rebellion.

How Ms Boluarte deals with the protests is seen as a key test for her presidency and whether she will be able to hold on to power until April 2024.

Peru's politics have suffered from instability for years, with the legislature and executive almost constantly at loggerheads.

Ms Boluarte is the sixth president to hold power in as many years.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru's Arequipa Airport Evacuated as Protesters Breach Facility

    Protesters surrounded and infiltrated Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport in Arequipa, Peru, on December 12, prompting the airport to be evacuated.Peru’s Ministry of Transportation said protesters “invaded” the airport, including the tarmac, and “destroyed” security infrastructure, prompting an evacuation of all its facilities, including staff and passengers. Local news reports said police and members of Peru’s armed forces regained control of the airport and its grounds but the airport remained closed with flights suspended to clean key areas and make repairs.The protest was one of many ongoing demonstrations in Peru to demand President Pedro Castillo be reinstated as the “legitimate” president since he was removed from office and arrested on December 7, for attempting to dissolve Peru’s congress due to corruption. Peru’s congress voted to impeach Castillo on December 7, and he was detained for “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to Peru’s Public Ministry. Later that day Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president, making her Peru’s first female president. Castillo has criticized congress and Boluarte, calling her a “usurper.”Videos filmed by Becca Cole show protesters gathered near a burning pile on Carretera a Yura, which leads to the airport, and airline passengers evacuating from the facility on foot.“Our bus got blockaded trying to leave Arequipa. Made it to nearby airport, then had to evacuate when protesters made it inside terminal and onto runway. Lots of protests, blockades, and fires here in Peru,” Cole wrote on Twitter. Credit: Becca Cole via Storyful

  • Protesters Storm Tarmac at Peru's Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon Airport

    Protesters stormed Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport in Arequipa, Peru, on December 12, prompting the airport to be evacuated.Peru’s Ministry of Transportation said protesters “invaded” the airport, including the tarmac, and “destroyed” security infrastructure, prompting an evacuation of all its facilities, including staff and passengers. Local news reports said police and members of Peru’s armed forces regained control of the airport and its grounds but the airport remained closed with flights suspended to clean key areas and make repairs.The protest was one of many ongoing demonstrations in Peru to demand President Pedro Castillo be reinstated as the “legitimate” president since he was removed from office and arrested on December 7, for attempting to dissolve Peru’s congress due to corruption. Peru’s congress voted to impeach Castillo on December 7, and he was detained for “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to Peru’s Public Ministry. Later that day Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president, making her Peru’s first female president. Castillo has criticized the congress and Boluarte, calling her a “usurper.”One video filmed by Eloy Pocori Choquehuanca shows protesters gathered just outside the airport grounds and another shows people on the airport’s runway carrying rocks and sticks amid smoke. Choquehuanca said in a comment on Facebook police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters. Credit: Eloy Pocori Choquehuanca via Storyful

  • Anger in rural areas fuels protests against Peru government

    As thousands of people spilled into the streets, Raquel Quispe recalled her brother as a talented athlete tired of feeling invisible in the eyes of politicians. Clouds above her, she stood outside the hospital where his body was kept, and with a simmering anger in her voice, at times betrayed by tears, she summed up what drove him and others to protest since Castillo's ouster last week: an exclusionary democracy.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Means $73 Million in Political Donations at Risk of Being Clawed Back

    (Bloomberg) -- At least $73 million of political donations tied to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX may be at risk of being clawed back as bankruptcy lawyers sort through the remnants of his crypto empire in search of assets to repay creditors.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone H

  • Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History

    Two out of the four remaining teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will play in the third-place game. Lets look back at the previous winners.

  • GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts

    Mark Meadows texted with 34 lawmakers about overturning the 2020 election, including a confused Rep. Ralph Norman

  • Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

    Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…

  • Attack on Chinese in Afghanistan shows Taliban allies coming under fire

    First it was a suicide bomber outside the Russian embassy, then an attempt on the Pakistani ambassador's life, and now a hotel used by Chinese nationals has been attacked.

  • Meet 41-year old Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated Floridian who will pick the special master to weed through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

    Cannon previously ruled on a case involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she dabbled in journalism.

  • California city councilmembers block first Asian American woman mayor

    San Mateo City, California, is still mayor-less as two new councilmembers continue to block an Asian American councilwoman from taking the seat as part of the city’s 128-year-old tradition. Councilwoman Amourence Lee, a Democrat, was supposed to take the mayor’s seat on Dec. 5 as part of the city’s rotational system, where the senior-most council member would become next in line for the position. If elected, Lee could become the first Asian American female mayor in the city’s history.

  • U.S. expected to announce major nuclear fusion energy breakthrough

    Rep. Ted Lieu of California said if the announcement this week is what's expected, "it could be a game changer for the world."

  • Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday said her recent comment that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack would have been armed and successful if she planned it was “sarcasm,” after she drew rebukes from the White House and Democratic leaders. “The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene said in a statement.…

  • Russian diplomat complains to Turkey about "aggressive behaviour" of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that during political consultations in Istanbul, he informed the Turkish side about the "aggressive behaviour" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war unleashed by Russia.

  • Former Twitter executive Yoel Roth was reportedly forced to flee his home in the wake of threats spurred by the 'Twitter Files' and increased criticism from Elon Musk

    Musk has stepped up personal attacks against Twitter's former head of trust & safety, despite Musk tweeting last month that Roth had "high integrity."

  • Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

    Florida Board of GovernorsAn influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon

  • Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing Whelan

    Former White House national security official Fiona Hill said former President Trump was “not particularly interested” in freeing ex-Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison, where he is detained over accusations of espionage that he denies. “At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for…

  • Incoming congressman Maxwell Frost, 25, denied apartment in D.C.

    Maxwell Frost, the congressman-elect from Florida’s 10th Congressional District, was recently denied a Washington, D.C., apartment, reportedly because of poor […] The post Incoming congressman Maxwell Frost, 25, denied apartment in D.C. appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and avoided jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing, Giuliani said he's making progress in paying the debt, though he and Judith remain far apart on how much he still owes for things like her country club memberships, condominium fees and health care. Judge Michael Katz lifted the contempt order he issued after Giuliani missed a September court date.

  • Manchin has 'no intention' of switching to be independent but suggests that could change

    Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday left the door open to one day becoming an independent, three days after Arizona colleague Kyrsten Sinema announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent herself. While speaking with reporters on Monday afternoon, Manchin, D-W.Va., maintained that he is already "the most independent person" in the Senate and confirmed that he has considered alterations to his party affiliation before. Manchin maintained that Americans are "very upset" and "don't like the bickering" that goes on in politics, echoing longstanding criticisms.

  • Retired Navy SEAL made famous after coming out as trans announces detransition: 'Destroyed my life'

    Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who came out as transgender in 2013, announced he is detransitioning and is calling on Americans to "wake up" and protect children from transitioning.