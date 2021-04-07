Peru pushes ahead with presidential vote despite record COVID-19 surge

Antonio Maria Delgado
·8 min read

Peruvians will head to the polls to choose a new president Sunday as the country is battered by record-high coronavirus infections and deaths, an increase fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant that surfaced in Brazil and is now wreaking havoc across South America.

Election officials are pressing ahead with the vote despite the COVID-19 surge, expanding the number of polling sites and extending voting hours in an attempt to curb contagion, contending that postponing the election could be risky in a country routinely rocked by political instability.

Neighboring Chile decided Tuesday to postpone a vote for delegates to a constitutional assembly, while Ecuador is pressing ahead with a second round presidential vote Sunday, decisions that will test the political systems of three countries where the pandemic and social tensions have put citizens on edge.

“The political situation is so heated, the situation is so frail, that postponing the vote could carry the risk of people taking again to the streets and going back and doing the same thing” they did last year when the president was forced to step down, said Dr. César Ugarte, epidemiologist from the Alexander von Humboldt Institute of Tropical Medicine of the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia.

He said the public health measures at voting sites in Peru can work, but to avoid turning elections into another superspreader event “the population must also do its part and comply with the rules of social distancing and with the use of masks.”

Three candidates hit with COVID-19

Peru’s presidential election comes five months after Congress ousted popular former President Martin Vizcarra, a decision that set off violent protests at a time when the country had one of the world’s highest per capita COVID-19 mortality rates. Within the span of a week, Peru had three different presidents. Analysts say proceeding with a vote is necessary to stave off further instability.

In a country marred by corruption, the pandemic has deepened mistrust in politicians. Peru was roiled in February by a scandal known as ”Vaccinegate” after it became public that Vizcarra and dozens of high-ranking officials had been vaccinated secretly against the coronavirus. Only 1% of Peru’s population has been fully vaccinated, and another 1.8% percent has received just one dose.

A new wave of COVID-19 cases, largely fueled by the spread of the P.1 variant, is pummeling Peru, which last week reached new records in daily virus deaths and infections. The pandemic is putting pressure on the country’s health system, leaving patients without access to intensive care beds.

“Our hospitals have reached their limits in capacity. Intensive care beds are all full, and sick patients only have access to a waiting list,” said Dr. Ernesto Bustamante, former head of the National Institute of Health. “Many people are being treated at their homes, and from there, they ask to be placed on the waiting list for a bed in the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, there are those who do not get to their turn and die at home.”

There is no clear frontrunner in the presidential race, with seven of the 18 candidates polling within range of becoming one of the final two that will face off in a second round vote set for June 6.

Three of the 18 presidential candidates have recently tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, candidate George Forsyth, a former professional soccer player and ex-mayor, suspended his public events. Julio Guzmán and Ciro Gálvez previously announced they had also been infected.

A man sits on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open to refill his tank, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
A man sits on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open to refill his tank, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Extended polling hours, outdoor voting

The surge in cases comes after the government lifted lockdown measures in March in hopes of restarting the battered Peruvian economy, which contracted by 11.1% last year, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics and Information.

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a supporter of Presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza of the Together for Peru party holds a calendar sporting her photo during a campaign stop in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peru&#x002019;s general election is set for April 11.
Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a supporter of Presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza of the Together for Peru party holds a calendar sporting her photo during a campaign stop in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peru’s general election is set for April 11.

In an attempt to protect voters from the virus, electoral authorities have quadrupled the number of voting booths by adding new polling stations, many of which are outside.

Election officials also extended polling hours, calling voters to show up at specific times based on the last digit of their identity card number over the course of 12 hours, instead of seven. Some 25 million Peruvians are eligible to vote and required to do so by law. Failure to show up is punishable by a fine that ranges from 22 to 88 soles, or about $6 to $24, a substantial amount in a nation where most work in the informal sector.

“They have taken a lot of measures to avoid overcrowding,” Ugarte said.

Several other countries in Latin America have held elections during the pandemic, including Bolivia, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador. Argentina, Mexico, Honduras and Chile are all slated to hold votes later this year. With the exception of Chile, most of those countries are far behind in their vaccination campaigns.

Chile has surpassed many wealthier nations in vaccinating its population, but as variants spread, travel increases and many relax safety measures, the country is experiencing a dangerous uptick. Like Peru, Chile is also grappling with social tension while balancing pandemic precautions. In 2019, violent protests erupted after an increase in the Santiago metro fare, which then morphed into a larger movement against inequality and corruption. Chileans voted last year to write a new constitution, and were slated to select the delegates in April as part of the first step in that process.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but we must take it,” President Sebastian Piñera said recently. “We do this with conviction for what is best for Chile and Chileans.”

‘Postponement would probably lead to a deep political crisis’

Three different presidents occupied Peru’s presidential palace in November 2020 as violent demonstrations left at least two dead and dozens injured.

Peru’s current president, Francisco Sagasti, was appointed by Congress on Nov. 16 after his two predecessors -- Manuel Merino and Vizcarra-- were pushed out. Vizcarra became chief of state in March 2018 after former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a corruption scandal.

Despite the risks of holding a general election in the midst of a new wave of infections, Sagasti has so far rejected any suggestion that the vote should be postponed, and analysts said it is highly unlikely that he will change his mind.

Together for Peru party presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza takes a selfie with her supporters during a campaign rally in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peru&#x002019;s general election is set for April 11.
Together for Peru party presidential candidate Veronika Mendoza takes a selfie with her supporters during a campaign rally in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Peru’s general election is set for April 11.

“Unlike Chile, which is considering postponing the elections, we are in such a heated political situation that a postponement would probably lead to a deep political crisis, much greater than the one we are experiencing right now,” said political analyst Bruno Rivas.

Such a decision could even be used to accuse Sagasti of trying to manipulate the situation because his party is doing poorly in the polls, several experts said.

“Sagasti came into power basically on a mandate to make sure the elections happen on time,” said Nicolás Saldias, analyst for Latin America and the Caribbean at The Economist Intelligence Unit. “He is the interim president and his job is to make sure that the elections happen and that there is a peaceful transition of power.”

The race is so heated that the top candidates are virtually tied. According to an Ipsos poll published Sunday by the El Comercio newspaper, the center-right candidate Yonhy Lescano is leading with 10%, followed by Verónika Mendoza of the left-wing Together for Peru party (9%) and right-leaning economist Hernando de Soto (9%).

Tied in fourth place at 8% are Forsyth and Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is in her third bid for the presidency running under a right-wing populist platform. Rafael López Aliaga and Pedro Castillo, both with 6%, trail not far behind. The poll has a 2.5% margin of error, which means the top five candidates are within the range of a technical tie.

Tug-of-war between president, legislature

The inability of any presidential candidate to capture a majority also extends to the various congressional candidates, which bodes ill for putting a quick end to the turmoil seen during the past four years, said Diego Moya-Ocampos, principal analyst for Latin America at IHS Markit.

“A fragmented Congress increases the risk of the next president being impeached in Congress,” as was the case with Kuczynski and Vizcarra, Moya-Ocampos said. “And given that the legislative elections are taking place simultaneously with the first round of the presidential election, then it is highly likely that Congress will be fragmented as well.”

A divided Congress could also make it harder to get things done in the legislature, Moya-Ocampos said.

Peru has been immersed during the last five years in an escalating tug-of-war between the executive and the legislative branches of government, with Congress making frequent use of its impeachment powers and the presidency strong-arming Congress into granting its support in key matters through confidence votes that can lead to the dissolution of parliament.

Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“These two weapons have been used irresponsibly many times,” said analyst José Carlos Requena, adding that the next president is likely to face the same issue.

Recommended Stories

  • Crisis in Guatemala drives migrants to U.S. border

    CBS News traveled to Central America to learn what's driving the migration.

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG)

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Classic Stage Company has a treat: Three 'Assassins' casts

    White House hopefuls may want to steer clear of Classic Stage Company next week: Not one or even two, but three casts of the dark musical “Assassins” are massing. The off-Broadway powerhouse is celebrating the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman show about the men and women who killed or tried to kill the president of the United States with a unique fundraising event. Cast members of the 1990 world premiere will join virtually with the 2004 Tony-winning revival, as well as the cast of the upcoming Classic Stage Company production for an hourlong filmed program on April 15 that mixes memories and music, exploring the show from the actors' points of view.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • JetBlue's Transatlantic Economy Class Is Complete With ‘Farm to In-Flight’ Meals, Unlimited Wi-Fi, More

    The airline has partnered with New York-based Dig for delicious dining options on flights to London.

  • Transgender youth treatment banned by Arkansas

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • How We Define Violent Crime in America Shapes Who Gets Punished for It—And Who Doesn't

    The shadow of a Louisville Police officers arresting a demonstrator is seen on a wall on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. A Kentucky grand jury indicted one police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with three counts of wanton endangerment. The recent, horrific mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder came in the wake of nationwide spikes in the rates of homicides and domestic assaults, trends that had already prompted calls in many states for renewed law enforcement efforts on “violent crime.”

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Palestinian leader 'in good health' ahead of election

    The Palestinian president has received a clean bill of health ahead of the anticipated Palestinian elections next month, his office said Wednesday. The 85-year-old Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany earlier this week for medical examinations and will return to the West Bank on Thursday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Abbas's office said he was “in good health.”

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • Max Duggan has emerged as the unquestioned leader of TCU football, Gary Patterson says

    Coach P is feeling good about what he’s seeing from the junior quarterback.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • Jillian Michaels says she 'slows aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's onto something

    While a healthy diet and active lifestyle can improve longevity, limiting stress and good relationships are just as important, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Salvage of Dutch ship adrift off Norway postponed for a day

    Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said Wednesday. “Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration. The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.comGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPFox News' new comedy show bombs on Twitter but draws strong ratings