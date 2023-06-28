Peru resident sentenced for firearm offense

Jun. 28—A Peru resident was sentenced to 110 months in prison after being found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release sent by the United States Department of Justice.

This sentencing for Curtis Birner, 37, followed a two-day trial in January. He was sentenced by District Court Judge Robert Miller.

Birner entered a Peru gas station in October 2021 with a gun concealed in his sweatshirt. He then displayed the fireman to another person, which prompted a call to law enforcement. When law enforcement located Birner, he was in a car of a different gas station's parking lot with a rifle and handgun on his seat and a shotgun in the back seat area.

Following his prison sentence, Birner will face two years of supervised release. The release says Birner has been convicted of several prior felony offenses, which include a federal conviction for felon in possession of a firearm. Any of his previous felony convictions prohibited him from possessing the firearms in this case, according to the release.

The Miami County Sheriff's Department and the Peru Police Department assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in this case's investigations. This case also serves as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which aims to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, the release says.