Peru teen arrested on homicide charge
Mar. 1—A 19-year-old who has a lengthy criminal history is behind bars today on a reckless homicide charge.
Hakeem Halajawon Rose of Peru will remain locked up at the Cass County Jail, waiting on his initial hearing that has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday in Cass Circuit Court.
He was arrested at approximately 12:11 p.m. Friday on a warrant for a Level 1 felony of dealing in a controlled substance, resulting in death, as well as reckless homicide and dealing in a schedule I, II, III, or IV drug.
Based upon Indiana code, a Level 1 felony carries a prison sentence of between 20 and 40 years, with the advisory term being 30 years, and a fine of not more than $10,000.
The probable cause affidavit will remain under seal until his initial hearing, according to Cass Circuit Court.
Meanwhile, Rose also faces felonies in two separate Cass Superior Court 1 cases. The first is a Level 6 felony on a charge of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. The second is a Level 6 felony on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance — a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance — possession of a schedule I, II, III, and IV drug, and possession of marijuana.
He was out on bond in both cases. On Friday, the Cass County Prosecutor's Office filed a Motion to Revoke Bond in the unlawful possession case. A hearing is slated for 1:30 p.m. March 4 on that motion. A final pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. April 15.
The second Superior Court 1 case has a 9 a.m. April 15 final pretrial conference with a 9 a.m. May 4 jury trial scheduled.
In Miami County, Rose previously was sentenced to 365 days in the Miami County Jail with all suspended to probation. On April 17, 2020, he pled guilty to theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony. His other charges, including carrying a handgun without a license, driving while suspended, and unsafe lane movement, were dismissed pursuant to the agreement.
Miami County Probation Department filed a probation violation against Rose on Sept. 1, 2020. A fact-finding hearing on this charge will be held at 9 a.m. April 6 in Miami Superior Court 1.
