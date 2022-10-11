Peru’s Top Prosecutor Complains About President to Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s top prosecutor filed a complaint in congress against President Pedro Castillo for alleged corruption offenses, potentially boosting the campaign of opposition lawmakers seeking to remove him from office.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the leftist head of state for influence trafficking and corruption over contracts for a bridge project, among other alleged offenses.

In her complaint, Attorney General Patricia Benavides accused Castillo of overseeing a criminal organization run from the presidential palace. Prosecutors also conducted 36 raids across the country and arrested five close former advisers to Castillo on Tuesday, as part of the investigation.

Castillo has repeatedly denied the accusations, and says they are part of a campaign by his opponents to discredit him. He has so far survived two impeachment attempts in less than a year and a half in office, and some opposition lawmakers are seeking to gather support for a third bid to remove him from power.

Under Peru’s constitution, a head of state may be put on trial for offenses such as treason and obstructing the electoral system, but enjoys immunity for crimes such as corruption. But he could be removed from office were two thirds of members of congress to vote to impeach him.

“I want to signal that from this moment it’s the exclusive responsibility of congress to decide on the process of the constitutional complaint within the framework of the United Nations convention against corruption,” Benavides said in remarks streamed live on Facebook.

A judge ordered 10 days of preliminary arrest of those detained Tuesday. As part of the sweep, the residences and offices of six lawmakers allied to Castillo were searched as part of the probe into whether they steered public works projects to favored contractors, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Since Castillo won the election last year, the country has been in a near-constant state of political crisis. As well as the impeachment bids, prosecutors have opened six probes against him, there have been several cabinet shake-ups and resignations and his approval rating has plunged to about 25%, according to a recent poll.

A congressional subcommittee is also holding hearings against Vice President Dina Boluarte that could lead to her dismissal.

