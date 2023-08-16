Peru woman arrested after garage catches fire

Aug. 16—PERU — A Miami County woman was arrested this week after police say she deliberately caused a garage to catch fire near downtown Peru.

Adrienne A. Hardy is now facing charges of arson, a level 4 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, for her alleged role in the incident, according to online court records.

On Aug. 11, first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a structure fire, per a probable cause affidavit filed through the Miami County Prosecutor's Office.

Upon arrival, officials reportedly observed a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, the affidavit indicated.

At the same time firefighters were working to extinguish that blaze, Miami County Central Dispatch was made aware of another fire in the alleyway near Ninth and Daniel streets, court records noted.

Further investigation into the incident led law enforcement to obtain video surveillance around the area of the garage, per the affidavit.

Police stated that, at one point, a shadow was reportedly seen on the left side of the video by the garage.

A few seconds later, investigators say a dark-haired woman was seen on the video leaving the scene wearing white pants and a pink shirt. She was also carrying a yellow purse, according to the affidavit.

As she was seen leaving east down the alley, investigators say the woman then looked back at the garage before fleeing the scene, and the garage reportedly appeared to be "glowing."

Later that morning, an off-duty police officer observed a female — later described as Hardy — walking alongside the road, and she appeared to match the description of the woman on the video, according to court records.

Court records added police eventually brought Hardy in for questioning in reference to the garage fire, and she allegedly confessed she set the blaze by lighting a mattress that was leaning against the garage on fire, though she reportedly didn't provide investigators with an answer of why she did it.

Hardy is being held at the Miami County Jail, and her initial hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday inside Miami Circuit Court.