Peru woman arrested for OWI with toddler in car

Aug. 29—MIAMI COUNTY — A Peru woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she was driving while intoxicated with a 3-year-old in her backseat.

Courtney Blow, 29, is facing charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of U.S. 31 and Blair Pike in reference to a vehicle that had reportedly struck a utility pole and fled the scene, per the release.

A few minutes later, an ISP trooper — aided by a passerby who reportedly saw Blow's vehicle crash into the utility pole and immediately alerted police — stopped Blow's 2017 Kia near U.S. 31 and 100 North in Miami County, court records noted.

Inside the vehicle at that time were Blow, a 3-year-old who was sitting in the backseat and two dogs, a probable cause affidavit filed in the case stated, and authorities could reportedly smell the odor of alcohol as they conducted the traffic stop.

During the stop, Blow reportedly told police she had not been drinking and had not crashed her vehicle, but authorities stated she did display signs of impairment and failed several field sobriety tests.

Her preliminary blood alcohol content also registered at .263, which is over three times the legal limit in Indiana (.08).

Blow was transported by police from the scene to an area hospital for a certified test, and authorities state that those results are pending.

She was then transported to Miami County Jail, where she is awaiting an initial hearing in the case.

The Department of Child Services was also notified, according to police, and the child was eventually released to a family member.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Peru Police Department, the Miami County Sheriff's Office, Miami County Animal Control and Bowman's Towing.