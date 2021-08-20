Peru's Castillo picks career diplomat as new foreign minister

Inauguration Day of President-elect Pedro Castillo in Lima
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marco Aquino
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) -Career diplomat Oscar Maurtua was sworn in as Peru's new foreign minister on Friday to replace a leftist professor who resigned just weeks into the job over controversial comments he made before taking the role.

Maurtua already served as foreign minister in the early 2000s under centrist President Alejandro Toledo, and will now serve the far-left administration led by Pedro Castillo, a former elementary school teacher.

His appointment is crucial to Castillo's political future, as his Cabinet will face a confirmation vote from the opposition-led Congress before the end of the month. He was sworn in during a ceremony at the government headquarters that was broadcast on state television, without further government comment.

Maurtua replaces Hector Bejar, who resigned under intense pressure because of comments he made before taking the minister job that resurfaced in recent days. He had said last year that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency was partly responsible for the creation of Maoist rebel group Shining Path.

Maurtua has also served as Peruvian ambassador to several countries, including Canada and Thailand.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update: 799 deaths are added to tally over the past month

    Florida on Thursday reported 15,586 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with 799 deaths over the span of the pandemic, all but one of which occurred in the past month, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Mexican resorts hit by tropical storm Grace

    The government of Quintana Roo state, home to beach resorts Cancun and Tulum, said no one was hurt during the passage of Grace, which struck the Mexican coast as a Category 1 Hurricane in the morning before weakening to a tropical storm inland.Heading westward, Grace was expected to hit the coast of Veracruz State as a hurricane late on Friday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. There were warnings of hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge.The NHC said Grace would dump 4-8 inches (10-20 cm) of rain over the Yucatan Peninsula through Friday, and up to 12 inches in some areas. The heavy rainfall would likely cause areas of flash and urban flooding, it added.Mexican officials said preparations had been made for the hurricane's arrival, with dozens of military and rescue workers as well as staff from the national power utility, the Comision Federal Electricidad, gearing up to help.Grace unleashed downpours and flooding over Haiti and Jamaica earlier this week. By Thursday afternoon it was about 80 miles east-northeast of Campeche, with top sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph), moving west at 18 mph (29 kph), the NHC said.

  • ASEAN not as effective as hoped in Myanmar: Singapore

    "Right now, as far as I know, the violence hasn't stopped," Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Reuters in an interview. "Political detainees have not been released. And I am not aware of any direct or indirect talks between the different stakeholders in Myanmar."The United Nations and many countries have urged ASEAN, whose 10 members include Myanmar, to restore stability through diplomacy."The key litmus test now will be how they (the military junta) engage with our special envoy," Balakrishnan said.Singapore is small but wields strong economic and political influence in Southeast Asia.The minister was speaking to Reuters two days ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Vietnam and Singapore. The trip is set to show that the Biden administration is committed to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and that the United States is in the region "to stay," according to a senior administration official.

  • New-look Tottenham defeated in Conference League opener

    A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.

  • GM workers in Mexico defeat union in first test of U.S. trade deal

    Workers at a General Motors Co pickup-truck plant in central Mexico have voted to scrap their collective contract, opening the door for them to oust one of Mexico's largest labor organizations as their union under a new trade deal. The vote, with safeguards agreed upon by Mexico and the United States to ensure a fair vote, was the first test of labor rules under an accord https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-autos-town-labor-rights-falter-despite-us-trade-deal-2021-05-03 that replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The outcome marks a defeat for one of the most powerful unions in Mexico while representing an opening for workers to freely choose independent groups they feel will best fight for their interests.

  • These Brands and Retailers Are Donating to Relief Efforts in Haiti

    So far, different retailers have made commitments to support relief efforts. From donation matching campaigns to providing supplies, here are how brands are offering support to Haiti.

  • Southern Copper Keeps Faith in Iconic Mine Spurned by Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Southern Copper Corp. remains hopeful it can convince Peru’s new left-wing government of the merits of building a fiercely contested copper mine in the coastal mountains. President Pedro Castillo has singled out the Tia Maria project as a non-starter under his administration, a view that was echoed by Minister of Energy and Mines Ivan Merino in a meeting with company executives Thursday. But opposition to the project is based on incorrect assumptions about its ecological footprint

  • Locked-up and fed-up: Australian voters put prime minister on notice

    Kathy Chalker, a Sydney art studio owner, is just the sort of voter Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to win the country's next election - a long-time conservative party supporter with a small business in a swing seat. But Chalker has already decided to vote Morrison out. With her business closed indefinitely under a COVID-19 lockdown in Australia's biggest city, Chalker blames Morrison's government for what she sees as the blundering management of a vaccine rollout that is behind almost every other developed nation.

  • Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

    Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety. Belarus has been gripped by a sweeping crackdown on anti-government dissent following mass protests that erupted last year over a disputed election.

  • Arizona Governor Rewards Schools That Put Kids in Danger With No Mask Mandates

    Ducey is not alone in his callous crusade to make sure kids go unprotected as children's Covid hospitalizations hit record-high rates

  • Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign for White House job

    Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall said Thursday she has accepted a position in President Joe Biden's administration and will resign from her job as lieutenant governor. “In many ways, I will work on the same issues I have during my time in elected office: to ensure that the American Dream can be reached by all who seek it in Nevada and our country,” Marshall said in a statement. Marshall will serve as senior advisor to governors in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and will continue as lieutenant governor until transitioning in late fall, according to her office.

  • China to step up tree planting campaign to help reach net zero

    China will plant 36,000 square kilometres of new forest a year - more than the total area of Belgium - from this year to 2025 as it bids to combat climate change and better protect natural habitats, a senior forestry official said on Friday. Tree planting has been at the heart of China's environmental efforts for decades and is a major part of plans to bring carbon emissions down to net zero by 2060. Li Chunliang, vice-chairman of the State Forestry and Grasslands Commission, told a press briefing large-scale "land greening" programmes would complete 54 million mu (36,000 sq km) of afforestation every year through 2025.

  • Judge denies request for restraining order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

    "Trevor Bauer is a monster," Lisa Helfend Meyer, the woman's lawyer, told the court, adding that "a person who is unconscious cannot offer consent."

  • USMNT youngster Otasowie moves from Wolves to Club Brugge

    Champions League-bound Belgian champions Club Brugge will pay Wolves a reported $4.77 million for Otasowie, according to reports.

  • When is the US Open? Times, dates, draws, TV Channel

    Here's everything you need to know about one of the biggest tennis events of the year.

  • Singapore won't reach COVID herd immunity: Lawrence Wong

    Singapore will not reach herd immunity in the pandemic despite its high COVID-19 vaccination rate, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (19 August).

  • The Young and the Restless - Soon Enough

    Sharon, Abby, and Tessa put their plan to draw out the mystery kidnapper into action.

  • 'We got all kinds of cables': Biden tries to explain why Kabul embassy warning wasn't heeded

    President Joe Biden said that “we got all kinds of cables” when asked why he hadn’t done more to get Americans out of Afghanistan following a July dissent cable being sent from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to the State Department, warning about a swift Taliban takeover following the U.S. troop withdrawal in August.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • In shift, Biden taps career diplomat, not politician, for ambassador to China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden plans to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Nicholas Burns to serve as U.S. ambassador to China, the White House said on Friday, signaling the administration may be looking for the envoy to play a more central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. The choice of Burns, a retired career foreign service officer who served as under secretary of state between 2005 and 2008, marks a shift for the role of the ambassador to Beijing, the ranks of which over the past decade have been filled by former politicians, not seasoned diplomats.