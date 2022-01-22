Peru's fishermen in despair after oil spill

Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy. While the rebuke is symbolic, it is striking given that only three years ago, Sinema was heralded for bringing the Senate seat back into the Democratic fold for the first time in a generation. Several groups are already collecting money for an eventual primary challenge, even though she’s not on the ballot until 2024.