Peru's new government declares police state amid protests

1
REGINA GARCIA CANO
·3 min read

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new government declared a 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation.

"The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda announced.

The defense minister described the declaration as “an accord of the council of ministers.” His announcement didn’t mention Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, who was sworn in by Congress hours after lawmakers ousted Castillo.

“It has been agreed to declare a state of emergency for the entire country. This is due to acts of vandalism, violence, the seizure of highways and roads, which are certainly already being stabilized and controlled by the National Police and the Armed Forces and which require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” he said.

The declaration includes the suspension of the rights of “personal security and freedom,” including the rights of assembly and freedom of movement. Authorities also will be able to search people’s homes without permission or judicial order. Otarola said the government has not determined whether a curfew will be imposed.

Boluarte pleaded for calm as demonstrations continue against her and the Congress that ousted her predecessor. Answering demands for immediate elections, she suggested they could be held a year from now, four months before her earlier proposal, which placated no one.

“Peru cannot overflow with blood,” Boluarte said as she floated the possibility of sheduling general elections for December 2023 to reporters, just before a hearing to determine whether Castillo will remain jailed for 18 months while authorities build a rebellion case against him. The judge then postponed the hearing because Castillo refused to participate.

“The only thing I can tell you sisters and brothers (is) to keep calm,” Boluarte said. "We have already lived through this experience in the 80s and 90s, and I believe that we do not want to return to that painful history.”

The remarks of Castillo's running mate, installed by Congress just a week ago to replace him, recalled the ruinous years when the Shining Path insurgency presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations. The group was blamed for more than half of the nearly 70,000 estimated deaths and disappearances, caused by various rebel groups and a brutal government counterinsurgency response.

Protesters have blocked streets in Peru’s capital and many rural communities, demanding Castillo’s freedom, Boluarte’s resignation and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress. At least six people have died, all in the same kind of impoverished communities whose voters propelled the rural teachers union leader to victory last year after he promised a populist approach to governing.

Castillo was ousted by lawmakers on Dec. 7 when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of their third attempt to impeach him. His vehicle was intercepted as he traveled through Lima’s streets with his security detail. Prosecutors accused him of trying to seek political asylum at Mexico’s embassy.

In a handwritten letter shared Wednesday with The Associated Press by his associate Mauro Gonzales, Castillo asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to intercede for his “rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who cry out for justice.”

Recommended Stories

  • Peru's armed forces to take control of key infrastructure amid protests

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure, its defense minister said Tuesday, as protests that have led to at least six deaths continue across the country following the ousting of its former president. Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, had earlier in the day pledged to work with Congress to see if the next election could be held sooner than previously proposed and pleaded for calm. The former vice president was sworn in last Wednesday after Castillo illegally sought to dissolve Congress hours before being swiftly removed from office by lawmakers, and arrested shortly afterward.

  • Explainer: Peru in crisis, what’s behind the unrest?

    STORY: Following a weekend of deadly clashes between police and protesters, Peru's new president on Monday said she would ask Congress to hold elections ahead of schedule - but maybe not soon enough to calm the unrest as the nation moves from crisis to crisis.President Dina Boluarte said she was seeking elections, but not for at least 15 months, in April, 2024.Boluarte was sworn in last week after congress ousted former leader Pedro Castillo. Castillo was sacked and arrested for trying to dissolve the legislature and prevent an impeachment vote against him.But the moves against Castillo in Congress prompted Peruvians - many of them Castillo supporters - to demonstrate and demand that the people, not politicians, pick the country's leaders.Some chanted for Castillo to be reinstated.SUPPORTER OF FORMER PRESIDENT PEDRO CASTILLO, JUAN CALLE:"Dina Boluarte does not represent us. She is a traitor. She is incompetent. And now she should be in jail because there are already many dead in the country. We will continue until our president (Pedro Castillo) is released."Protests involving hundreds and at times thousands of people sprung up last week in cities in Peru's interior and capital Lima, at times turning violent.Boluarte declared a "state of emergency" in the areas of "high conflict," a measure that would allow the armed forces to take more control if necessary.Authorities say two teenagers were killed and four people injured on Sunday during protests.The violence wasn't limited to the street: Inside parliament, one congressman tried to assault another.Peru has suffered intense bouts of political instability of late, with five presidents in just the last five years all unable to complete their elected terms.The recently deposed Pedro Castillo is a former teacher and union activist, who won a narrow victory in 2021 boosted by poor rural and indigenous voters.His brief 17 months in office was marked by unprecedented turnover within his cabinet, as well as multiple corruption allegations which he called politically motivated efforts by right-wing members in Congress.Castillo, who has been under preliminary arrest since Wednesday, is being investigated by prosecutors for the alleged crime of "rebellion" and conspiracy.Potentially fueling Peru's protests: a strike by indigenous groups launched on Monday in the Apurimac region, home to major copper mining operations. Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer.

  • My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won

    Sold to a local chief aged 12, Hadizatou Mani spent a decade as a slave before fighting for justice in Niger.

  • 40 cows die in fire that destroyed New England dairy barn

    When firefighters arrived, they and residents were able to open doors to allow many of the cows trapped inside out, but 40 of them perished in the blaze.

  • After Mexico president backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to call leaders

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru. Former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and then arrested last week after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled Congress voted to remove him from power shortly after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote. On Tuesday morning, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the removal of Castillo, a fellow leftist, as undemocratic.

  • Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites 'societal guilt' on guns

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

  • San Carlos Apache Tribe Steps in to Provide Water to North Scottsdale Community

    Last week, the San Carlos Apache Tribe announced that it has reached a preliminary agreement with Dynamite Water Company to provide water for more than 700 homes in the Rio Verde Foothills, an affluent neighborhood north of Scottsdale. The City of Scottsdale announced in 2021 that it would no longer provide water to commercial companies transporting water to the Rio Verde by the end of 2022. “The Tribe is pleased to have the opportunity to provide assistance to Arizona communities in need of water and stands ready to work cooperatively on complex water issues facing our Tribe and State,” San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler said in a statement on Thursday, Dec. 08.

  • Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

    Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch. Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday. Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch.

  • House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership

    Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.

  • Franklin County to join national Justice Counts criminal justice system database

    Franklin County will be the first local government in the U.S. to join the Justice Counts criminal justice system database, officials said Wednesday.

  • U.S. owes Sandy Hook families stronger gun laws, Biden says

    U.S. President Joe Biden marked 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Wednesday by saying Americans should have "societal guilt" for failing to address gun violence appropriately in the decade since. The rampage at the school on Dec. 14, 2012 - when a heavily armed gunman killed 20 young children and six educators - shocked the country and has been followed by an epidemic of mass shootings. The Democratic president has renewed vows to secure a new ban on assault weapons in the United States and has turned up the heat on lawmakers to pass legislation before his party loses control of the U.S. House of Representatives next month.

  • People filled auditorium to hear book ban discussion, but local conservatives shut out

    "Books provide refuge for those who cannot find it anywhere else around them," a panelist said in discussing the Beaufort County book ban controversy.

  • U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

  • Hamas marks anniversary, predicts confrontation with Israel

    Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on Wednesday thronged a rally in downtown Gaza to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Hamas militant group, as leaders predicted a year of “open confrontation” with the hardline Israeli government expected to take office in the coming days. Hamas, an armed Islamic group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, worked hard to mobilize the large turnout at the city's Katiba park, viewing it as a show of strength at a time when it appears to be struggling for popularity. Hamas seized control of the impoverished enclave from forces loyal to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose administration has been confined to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

  • U.S. to announce fusion energy breakthrough -sources

    STORY: A potentially major scientific breakthrough in fusion energy that could one day provide a cheap source of electricity.According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California -- for the first time ever -- have produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain in an experiment using lasers.Fusion works when nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat of more than 100 million degrees Celsius - or 180 million degrees Fahrenheit - causing them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy - the same process that powers the sun and stars.But the process consumes vast amounts of energy and the trick has been to make the process self-sustaining and to get more energy out than goes in and to do so continuously instead of brief moments. If fusion is commercialized, which backers say could happen in a decade or more, it would have additional benefits including the generation of virtually carbon free electricity which could help in the fight against climate change without the amounts of radioactive nuclear waste that today's fission reactors produce.

  • Florida lawmakers seeking to calm property insurance storm

    Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that's been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer passed the Florida House 84-33 on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate in a special session. “We can't stop the weather, but we can address the cost of reinsurance, we can stop the fraud, we can tighten up the regulations, and we can address court decisions,” said Republican Rep. Tom Leek, the House bill sponsor.

  • What to do if you get trapped in your car during a snowstorm, according to experts

    For starters, the National Weather Service recommends staying in the car, turning it on for a few minutes every hour, and cracking a window.

  • Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

    A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket. The dust devil came and went over Perseverance quickly last year, thus the short length of the audio, said the University of Toulouse’s Naomi Murdoch, lead author of the study appearing in Nature Communications. Photographed for decades at Mars but never heard until now, dust devils are common at the red planet.

  • Jack Dorsey doesn’t think Musk’s Twitter Files drop fulfil a promise of transparency

    Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey has weighed in on chief Twit Elon Musk’s multi-part exposé around the company’s past content moderation decisions.

  • Twitter to lose users, revenue to be flat for two years - Insider Intelligence

    Experts and users have had concerns about Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation. Twitter, which went private in October, will lose more users in the United States than in any of the countries Insider Intelligence tracks, the report said, adding that monthly users will fall to 50.5 million in 2024, the lowest level since 2014. "Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.