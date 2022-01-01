Peru's inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

FILE PHOTO: A man sells groceries at a stand at Surco market in Lima
·1 min read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank's target, the government said on Saturday.

The South American country, one of the world's largest producers of minerals, had an annual inflation target of 1% to 3% last year.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI), consumer prices in the Lima metropolitan region - which are seen as the national benchmark - were driven by higher food, fuel, transportation and energy prices in 2021.

Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde said in December that the inflation rise came on the back of higher prices for imported goods and the depreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.

For 2022, the central bank expects Peru's inflation to slow down to 2.9%. It also sees inflation at 2.1% in 2023.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Strikes shut down UPM pulp and paper plants in Finland

    Some 3,000 workers at Finnish forestry group UPM went on strike on Saturday, shutting plants, the company said on Saturday. Three unions representing paper workers, managerial staff and electricians had previously warned they would strike if a new agreement about wages and working conditions was not reached before the previous agreement ended on Dec. 31. UPM quit collective bargaining a year ago together with other forestry employers, saying the industry wants to improve profitability by seeking alternative ways to agree on wages and working conditions.

  • Calisto Tanzi, Parmalat founder convicted over huge 2003 bankruptcy, dies at 83

    Businessman Calisto Tanzi, who transformed a small family milk company into the multi-national food powerhouse Parmalat only to see it collapse in one of Italy's biggest fraudulent bankruptcies, died on Saturday, aged 83. Tanzi died of pneumonia in a hospital in Parma, the city in central Italy where he had made his fortune, his family said. Parmalat collapsed in 2003 when a 14 billion euro hole was uncovered in its balance sheet, wiping out the savings of thousands of small investors in a bankruptcy that also reverberated across the worlds of banking, sport, tourism and entertainment.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    See why you might want to collect your Social Security benefits early.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Faces Wild 2022 as Foreign Crises Exert Pull

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates.Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouBenchmark Am

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Capitalize on the EV Revolution

    When we talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their place in the auto market, it’s all too easy to focus on their drawbacks, on the reasons why the internal combustion engine isn’t going away. It would do us good to remember that the same thing was said of the horse and carriage more than a century ago – and here we are. EV technology isn’t new. The difference now is one of degree; the technology has improved so that EVs can match the performance of gasoline-powered vehicles, and there is an in

  • Bain Made Takeover Approach for Retailer Boots, Times Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital recently approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. about a potential purchase of its U.K. drugstore chain Boots, the Times of London reported, without saying where it got the information. Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population Shri

  • US returns $11M worth of illegally trafficked stolen Italian antiquities

    Italy on Thursday welcomed the return of antiques worth nearly $11 million that were illegally trafficked and sold to U.S. museums and galleries.U.S. officials returned 201 artifacts earlier this month. Of those, 40 are currently on exhibit at the Italian Consulate General and 161 have been resettled in Italy, according to the Associated Press."These artworks will not end up, as has happened many times in the past, all in one big museum,"...

  • Biden warns Putin of 'severe sanctions' if Russia invades Ukraine

    President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday of "severe sanctions" if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden told reporters a day later."I made it clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, if he goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies. There will be a heavy price to pay for it," Biden told reporters in remarks Friday from...

  • OPEC+ Seen Reviving Output in Sign of Confidence for 2022 Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to revive more oil supplies when they meet next week, underscoring the group’s optimism in the outlook for global demand. Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouThe 23-

  • India overthrows China as Beijing counts the cost of zero Covid

    China will be overthrown as the world’s fastest-growing major economy in 2022, according to new forecasts, as the Communist regime’s commitment to zero Covid compounds a property market bust and democracies gain ground with more liberal policies.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

    America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID-19, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market....

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022

    In 2021, people selling their houses had an easy go of it -- buyers, not so much. The stock market was nearly as hot as the housing market, and while employers struggled to keep their businesses...

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • In the money: Florida tax collections continue topping expectations

    Florida lawmakers got another boost of dollars as they prepare to start the 2022 legislative session and draw up a new state budget.

  • BlackRock, Vanguard Brace for a Fresh Year of Treasuries Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Negative annual returns in U.S. Treasuries are rare, and when they do pop up, for a generation they’ve always been followed by a rebound. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. see that relationship in peril next year.Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawa

  • Stimulus Check Update: Waiting for More Stimulus Money? Separating Fact From Fiction

    Here, we've decided to cut through the mental clutter by taking a look at some of the most popular rumors surrounding stimulus and extended Child Tax Credit checks. While the federal government may stop what they're doing, change course, and send another stimulus check, we should not count on it. There are several reasons to doubt more stimulus funds will hit our bank accounts.

  • NYC’s Incoming Mayor Inherits Finances Soured by the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams will take over as New York City’s mayor on Jan. 1 staring down a host of fiscal challenges largely stemming from the pandemic and the uncertain outlook it’s created for the biggest U.S. city.Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Rethinking

  • The Idaho Way: Governor should issue an ultimatum on education funding vs. tax cuts

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Pay Raises Are Coming in 2022 — Latest Study Shows Employers Increasing Salary Budgets by Nearly 4%

    Employees are about to see a little more in their paychecks in 2022, according to the latest Conference Board Salary Increase Budget Survey. Employers have said they plan to increase the budget for...