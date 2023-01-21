Peru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Peruvian authorities ordered the closure of the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail which leads to the world-renowned archeological site as of Saturday amid anti-government demonstrations that have spread nationwide and left a mounting death toll.

Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday as police clashed with protesters, with security forces in capital city Lima using tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets.

Some 46 people have been killed in the weeks-long clashes and another nine in traffic accidents related to the barricades set up amid the protests.

In the Cusco region, the gateway to Machu Picchu, Glencore's major Antapaccay copper mine suspended operations on Friday after protesters attacked the premises - one of the largest in the country - for the third time this month.

Airports in Arequipa, Cusco and the southern city of Juliaca were also attacked by demonstrators, delivering a fresh blow to Peru's tourism industry.

Cultural authorities in Cusco said in a statement that "in view of the current social situation in which our region and the country are immersed, the closure of the Inca trail network and Machu Picchu has been ordered, as of January 21 and until further notice".

The imposing Incan citadel is a major tourist attraction, with over a million visitors per year, though that number was reduced due to the pandemic.

Protests have rocked Peru since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.

The unrest, which until this week been concentrated in Peru's south, has prompted the government to extend a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Retired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote

    Retired general Petr Pavel held a 15 percentage point lead over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis heading into a Jan. 27-28 presidential run-off vote, a Czech Television poll showed on Saturday. The two are squaring off in a second round vote starting next Friday after Pavel narrowly won over Babis in the first round of the election last weekend, although neither scored a majority of votes. The poll showed Pavel leading with 53% compared to 38% for Babis with 9% undecided.

  • Glencore copper mine in Peru suspends operations after another attack

    LIMA (Reuters) -Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru suspended operations on Friday after protesters attacked the premises for the third time this month, the global commodity giant said, as social unrest in the South American nation continued. Protesters set fire to the workers' area of the camp and began looting around noon local time, demanding the mine cease its operations and join the demonstrators' call for President Dina Boluarte's resignation, Glencore said in a statement.

  • Wayfair to lay off 1,750 employees, 10% of its global workforce

    The next big tech employer planning thousands of layoffs is Boston-based Wayfair Inc. The online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said Friday it is cutting approximately 1,750 employees, or 10% of its global workforce as of the end of last year, in its second round of layoffs in six months. In an effort to "eliminate management layers," Wayfair said that the cuts include 1,200 corporate employees, or 18% of that department. A spokesperson for Wayfair did not offer further comment, redirecting to a press release and a public message from CEO Nirah Shah.

  • Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack make world's largest pizza in California

    Pizza Hut and YouTube star Eric “Airrack” Decker reportedly broke a Guinness World Record by baking the world's largest pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

  • Alec Baldwin shot a woman on set. He’s now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?

    Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case

  • Biden touts achievements at 2-year mark, while stocks show weakest midterm presidential performance in 20 years

    President Joe Biden talks up his achievements on Friday as he marks two years in office. He doesn't mention how U.S. stocks have fared.

  • Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital Friday and were met with volleys of tear gas for the second straight day, as demonstrators made clear they will keep up their mobilizations to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Many of the protesters in Lima had arrived from remote Andean regions, where dozens have died amid unrest that has engulfed large portions of the country since Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned after he tried to dissolve Congress last month.

  • Wife shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

    Police said they are currently negotiating with a woman who shot her husband at a Daytona Beach hospital.

  • Over 50 injured in Peru's nationwide protests

    STORY: Dozens of Peruvians were injured on Friday (January 20) night as police clashed with anti-government protesters in demonstrations that are spreading nationwide.President Dina Boluarte has dismissed calls for her to resign and hold snap elections.Instead she is calling for dialogue and has promised to punish those involved in the unrest. In the capital Lima, local TV footage showed police officers using tear gas as demonstrators threw glass bottles and stones – while fires burned in the streets.In the country's southern Puno region, around 1,500 protesters attacked a police station in the town of Ilave, Peru’s Interior Minister Vicente Romero said in a statement.By late afternoon, 58 people had been injured during demonstrations around the country. That’s according to a report from Peru's ombudsman.The government has extended a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.In Cusco, protesters were blocked by the police on their way to the airport on Saturday.A day after Glencore's major Antapaccay copper mine in the region suspended operations because protesters had attacked the premises.The unrest followed Thursday's (January 19) turmoil, when one of Lima's most historic buildings, a near century old mansion, burned to the ground. Authorities are investigating the causes while Boluarte vowed to get tougher on "vandals."

  • Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant

    Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.

  • Recalled 86-inch TVs sold by Amazon, Costco, Walmart and others might tip over

    Apparently, the stand doesn’t necessarily keep the TV standing.

  • Echoes of Benghazi Inquiry in House GOP Approach to Biden's Classified Documents

    Republicans are amplifying conspiracy theories and sidestepping Trump's classified documents case, potentially undermining public trust in the investigations.

  • More New Yorkers Flocked to Florida in 2022 Than Any Previous Year

    Nearly 65,000 New Yorkers traded in their state driver's licenses for a Florida equivalent in 2022.

  • Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver says firm's rapid growth in India will continue

    Johnson Controls International has had a presence in India for 27 years and CEO George Oliver sees the company’s footprint there rapidly expanding from its current 6,000 employees in plants and engineering centers.

  • Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Won't Watch House of the Dragon

    HBO’s Game of Thrones set many of its stars on the path to fame, including Emilia Clarke. Over eight seasons she played Daenerys Targaryen, becoming one of the show’s most memorable and controversial characters. Now that HBO has a prequel series focusing on Dany’s family, you’d think Clarke would be eagerly tuning in, right? Well... not exactly.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

    CNBC on Friday reported that Twitter's full-time headcount has reduced to about 1,300 active, working employees, including fewer than 550 full-time engineers by title. About 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on leave including about 40 engineers, CNBC said, citing internal records.

  • Arcimoto, now struggling to stay afloat, has burned through at least $166M

    Arcimoto, which finds itself in desperate need of cash, has burned through at least $166 million as a public company (Nasdaq: FUV), securities filings show. A filing by the company put its book value — its tangible assets less its liabilities — at $45.7 million as of the end of the third quarter last year.

  • A new super-strain of gonorrhea that is resistant to 5 antibiotics has been detected in US patients, health officials say

    State health officials identified a strain of gonorrhea that was resistant to five classes of antibiotics in two unrelated patients.

  • In a Tokyo supermarket, signs of struggle for Japanese business

    Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise. Steep price increases on surging raw materials costs are squeezing Japan's workers, as years of deflation or minimal rises give way to 41-year-high inflation of 4%. And, while major companies are offering raises amid government pressure, many of the small and midsize firms that employ the vast number of Japanese workers cannot keep up.

  • Brazilian drag artist says GOP Rep. George Santos 'couldn't cut it' as a drag queen: 'He is crazy'

    Santos "is crazy," the performer, Eula Rochard, told Insider. Rochard told NBC Santos was "never the type of drag queen who could hold down the show."