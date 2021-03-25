Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

- By GF Value





The stock of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk (OTCPK:GDNGY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.5025 per share and the market cap of $4.6 billion, Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk is shown in the chart below.





The reason we think that Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk stock might be a value trap is because

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.70, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.6 billion and earnings of $1.309 a share. Its operating margin is 11.28%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk is 13.2%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.9%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk's return on invested capital is 16.52, and its cost of capital is 6.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Gudang Garam Tbk (OTCPK:GDNGY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.


