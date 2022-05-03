Peruvian mine protesters reject talks until emergency order lifted

FILE PHOTO: Peru communities reject latest proposal to end Las Bambas mine conflicts
Marco Aquino
·2 min read

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian indigenous communities occupying a key copper mine will agree to talks with officials and company representatives only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region, leaders of the groups told Reuters on Monday.

The conflict over the Las Bambas mine, one of the world's biggest copper mines and a large contributor to government coffers, has stoked uncertainty over the South American country's massive mining sector.

The government declared a state of emergency in the area around the mine on April 27, which suspended civil liberties including the right to assembly and protest. The mine is owned by China's MMG Ltd,

"We're not going to participate if the state of emergency persists," said Edison Vargas, a leader of the Fuerabamba community, one of two local communities protesting the mine along with the nearby Huancuire. Speaking via telephone, Vargas added that around 700 community members remain on the mine property.

Late last week, government officials proposed talks for this coming weekend and invited representatives from both Fuerabamba and Huancuire to attend.

On April 14, members of the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities entered the mine and set up a protest camp, forcing the company to suspend operations a week later. Community leaders argue that the mine has not fully honored its past commitments.

Alexander Raul, a Huancuire community adviser, said on Monday the Huancuire protesters will not budge.

"We're around 300 people still here who are sticking with the protest," he said in a telephone interview.

Peru is the world's second-largest copper producer, and Las Bambas alone normally accounts for 2% of global output of the red metal.

The police tried to evict the Huancuire community last week but did not succeed. Fuerabamba community members had been evicted days earlier, but later re-entered, according to representatives of both communities.

Peru's government and local company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brinks Robbery 40th anniversary ceremony held in Nyack

    Family members and law enforcement took part in the Brinks robbery 40th anniversary ceremony in Nyack in November of 2021.

  • Finally, VR for your mouth

    Ultimately, a team at Carnegie Mellon University settled on a much more practical method of offering added tacticity: ultrasound waves. A system developed by researchers at the school attaches a device to the bottom of a headset, sending the waves down toward the lips to create a kind of haptic sensation. The added twist here, however, is that ultrasound waves are capable of traveling through the air.

  • Green Bay rally held against mining project: 'If I have to stand out in front of the machines and give my life, that’s what I’ll do'

    About 40 environmental activists gathered along the Fox River in Green Bay to demonstrate against proposed mining in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

  • Russian DOTA 2 Player Dumped Over Alleged In-Game Support Of Ukraine Invasion

    An otherwise unremarkable (at least for the wider public) weekend of DOTA 2 action got a lot more controversial on Saturday. Virtus.pro’s Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko was caught allegedly drawing a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the in-game minimap.

  • Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Around 50 Ukrainian civilians reached the relative safety of a temporary camp in Russian-held territory on Sunday after being evacuated from a ruined steelworks in Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe passage operation" was in progress.A convoy of vehicles with Ukrainian number plates, Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols arrived in the village of Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, around 20 miles from Mariupol.The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.It is one of the first major signs of an evacuation agreement to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine&nbsp;conflict.Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the area around the steel plant the previous day.U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued support for&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;when she met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv."We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom that we are on a frontier of freedom and then your fight is a fight for everyone. So, our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a stock of Western-supplied weapons.It released video showing a missile being launched, which it said was used to carry out the strikes.On Saturday, Ukraine said Russian missiles had knocked out a newly constructed runway at Odesa's main airport. President Zelenskiy pledged in an overnight address to rebuild it.It was unclear if they were referring to the same incident and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Moscow has turned its focus to&nbsp;Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.In the northern city of Irpin - one of the main fighting hotspots before Russian troops pulled back - people gathered to honor their military dead, laying flowers on freshly dug graves.Ten year old Saveliy Krotkikh’s father Ivan was killed by shelling.His mother Alla said she was thankful to her husband who she said died defending their city.&nbsp;Her 21-year old son and her husband's brother, who were also in the army, were both wounded trying to help rescue her husband.Tetyana Blyznyuk’s husband also died fighting.She said he always used to bring her flowers. But today, it was her turn to bring them to him.

  • The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Ozark'

    A beloved comedy series and new game show are also trending on the streaming service.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Trump Says Contempt Judge ‘Unfair,’ Seeks Halt to $10,000 Daily Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked an appeals court to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court, saying in an interview that the judge in the case is “unfair.”Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Ho

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • Letters: What if Disney retaliated?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. The Disney Co. dispute continues to intrigue readers of The Palm Beach Post

  • Mariupol: The deputy from Opposition Platform For Life party has joined the side of occupiers - the adviser to the mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 14:51 Adviser to the Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that the deputy from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform - For Life", Vadym Istratov, has sided with the occupiers and received the position of "deputy" to the so-called "mayor" appointed by the Russians.

  • Tucker Carlson privately mocked Trump and declined a phone call from the former president to his Fox News show: report

    In private, Mr. Carlson mocked the president's habit of calling to head off his on-air attacks, The New York Times reported.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, May 2, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • ​Newhouse, Herrera Beutler went further than previously known in attempts to oust Trump, new book says

    Revelations from the book — due for public release Tuesday — have jolted the national political conversation.

  • National Guardsmen destroyed Russian BMP-2, killed crew and displayed trophies

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 1 MAY, 2022, 2:02 PM Soldiers of the National Guard destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle, killed its crew and knocked out an enemy tank in the Kharkiv region. Source: National Guard Press Centre Details: The previous evening, National Guard Special Forces soldiers noticed several pieces of enemy equipment with personnel still inside during a raid on one of the Izyum region locations.

  • John Oliver Explains Why Florida Restricting Self-Governing Access From Walt Disney World Could Be A $1 Billion Mistake

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver the host explains why restricting Disney World’s self-governing abilities will hurt the state of Florida in the long run. Last week, Florida’s state senate voted to strip The Walt Disney Co. of a 55-year-old special district that has allowed Walt Disney World to largely self-govern its theme park […]

  • Judge Slaps Down Republican Push to Shield Trump Fundraising Data From Jan. 6 Committee

    The panel is trying to get to the bottom of how the former president and the RNC used email to push lies about the 2020 election

  • Harvard Crimson student newspaper slammed for 'journalistic malpractice' after Israel editorial

    The Harvard University student newspaper editorial board wrote an article last week stating that it supports the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement, as well as a “Free Palestine.”