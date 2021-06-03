Peruvians to pick new president amid relentless pandemic

  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, left, bumps fists with rival candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, at the Peru Medical School in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 17, 2021. The candidates took an oath coined the “Citizens Proclamation” that commits the winner of the June presidential election to defend democracy, to fight COVID-19, to defend the right to life, to guarantee human rights and freedom of the press, as well as to leave the presidency after five years and not seek reelection. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, waves from the back of a moto-taxi during a campaign rally in the Puente Piedra neighborhood, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Fujimori, one of Peru's most established political figures and the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, will face rival candidate Pedro Castillo in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo observes his rival Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party, during a presidential debate in Arequipa Peru, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Fujimori faces off against Castillo in the final presidential election debate before the June 6 elections. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, fist bumps a supporter during a rally in the Puente Piedra neighborhood, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Fujimori will face rival candidate Pedro Castillo in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Shamans hold a photo of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo of the Free Peru party, as they perform a good luck ritual ahead of the presidential runoff election, at the Cerro San Cristobal in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The June 6 runoff pits Castillo against Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • A family take a selfie during a campaign rally for residential candidate Pedro Castillo, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Castillo will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in the June 6 presidential run-off election. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party, left, speaks during a presidential debate against Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, right, in Arequipa Peru, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Fujimori faces off against Castillo in the final presidential election debate before the June 6 elections. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
1 / 7

Peru Elections

Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, left, bumps fists with rival candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, at the Peru Medical School in Lima, Peru, Monday, May 17, 2021. The candidates took an oath coined the “Citizens Proclamation” that commits the winner of the June presidential election to defend democracy, to fight COVID-19, to defend the right to life, to guarantee human rights and freedom of the press, as well as to leave the presidency after five years and not seek reelection. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and FRANKLIN BRICENO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Amid an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic that has overwhelmed cemeteries, Peruvian voters will choose Sunday between a political novice who has scared business by promising to overhaul the key mining industry and a career politician whose father is a former president jailed for corruption and human rights violations.

The polarizing runoff election between rural teacher Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, making her third run for the presidency, comes on the heels of the Peruvian government’s admission that the death toll of the pandemic is at least 2.5 times higher than previously acknowledged. The jump brings the estimated death toll to more than 180,000 in a country with about one-tenth the population of the United States.

Polls have shown the two candidates virtually tied heading into Sunday's runoff. In the first round of voting, featuring 18 candidates, neither received more than 20% support and both are strongly opposed by sectors of Peruvian society, leading some to label the choice as between the lesser of two evils.

While Castillo’s stance on nationalizing key sectors of the economy has softened, he remains committed to rewriting the constitution that was approved under the regime of Fujimori's father and his rivals have compared his leftist policies to those of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Fujimori, a conservative former congresswoman, has been imprisoned as part of a graft investigation though she was later released. Her father, former President Alberto Fujimori, governed between 1990 and 2000 and is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and the killings of 25 people. She has promised to free him should she win.

“She is the daughter of a corrupt man who supports everything bad that her father did,” said homemaker Mirian Ortiz during a protest against Fujimori in the capital of Lima. Some protesters shouted “Fujimori never again” and others carried portraits of people who disappeared during Alberto Fujimori's government.

The challenges awaiting whoever takes office July 28 cannot be overestimated.

Among Latin American countries, only Brazil and Mexico have reported higher death tolls from COVID-19 and both have much larger populations. Peru’s vaccination campaign has seen meager progress, and the pandemic has already pushed 3 million more people into poverty.

The winner will also face a divided Congress that likely will make it difficult to pass legislation and may not even allow him or her to finish their term in office. In November, Peru had three presidents in a single week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign.

“Both candidates are certainly not suitable, considering the challenges the country will face,” said Claudia Navas, an analyst with the global firm Control Risks.

"We will not see a light at the end of the tunnel with regards to the management of the pandemic or the complex political environment because they will have several things against them, starting with a fragmented Congress. Fujimori will face opposition on the streets, Castillo will face opposition from the (country's) institutions. I mean, they will be quite alone,” Navas said.

Few expected Castillo to make it this far. The son of illiterate peasants, he went on to complete a degree in educational psychology at Peru’s César Vallejo University. He still lives in the country’s third-poorest district, deep in the Andes, and until recently was a rural schoolteacher. He entered politics by leading a teachers strike.

While Fujimori’s father was a political outsider when he won office, she grew up in the halls of power. She attended Boston University and got a master’s from Columbia University in the United States. She later served as first lady during her father’s last six years in office.

Peru is the second largest copper exporter in the world and mining accounts for almost 10% of its GDP and 60% of its exports, so Castillo's initial proposal to nationalize the nation's mining industry set off alarm bells.

But after advancing to the runoff, Castillo moved away from his nationalization proposal and recently has pitched renegotiating contracts with mining companies.

Fujimori, in turn, has promised an “additional contribution” from the mining sector to finance irrigation and reservoirs in rural communities where it operates. She has also pledged to distribute 40% of a tax on mining, oil and gas extraction among poor families in those areas.

Meanwhile, Castillo said he will collect the largest state debts held by powerful groups in the mining, financial, telecommunications and airline industries. The 158 largest debts total more than $2.4 billion, according to government data.

Both have promised COVID-19 vaccines for all Peruvians.

The country has tallied more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases and has only fully vaccinated about 3.7% of its 32.5 million residents, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

So many people have died since the pandemic began that some have been buried in clandestine graves in areas surrounding cemeteries that have run out of space. People's anger over the government's mismanagement of the pandemic only heightened when an official document revealed that hundreds of wealthy and well-connected individuals, including a former president, were secretly vaccinated.

Noam Lupu, associate director of the Latin American Public Opinion Project at Vanderbilt University, said the lack of stable coalitions for the winner may result in the new president trying to govern alone, testing the powers of the presidency, while the threat of impeachment may push him or her to undermine the country's institutions to be able to remain in office.

“I think there’s a lot of concern about the sort of ideological extremism of the two candidates,” Lupu said. “Obviously, Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of the former dictator, so, there’s a concern about her commitment to democracy and the corruption scandals surrounding her. And on the other side, Pedro Castillo is quite unknown to a lot of people, we don’t know a lot about him, but his statements are certainly far to the left ideologically and also not reassuring in terms of commitment to democracy. Again, it’s not clear who is the bigger threat.”

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico rulers favored to win election, but late poll shows tight race

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling party and its allies are favored to defend their majority in the lower house of Congress in mid-term elections on June 6, opinion polls showed Wednesday, with one pointing to a possibly close result. The main scenario of the May 22-28 face-to-face survey of 1,000 voters by polling firm Parametria saw Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) winning 239 seats in the 500-seat lower house, down from the 253 it currently holds. But together with allies the Green Party and the Labor Party, the alliance would win 315 seats, the poll said.

  • Lukaku rules out Inter Milan exit

    Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku brushed aside speculation about his future by confirming Wednesday he intends to stay with Serie A champions Inter Milan next season.

  • Viewpoint: Why Germany's Namibia genocide apology is not enough

    Germany is sorry for the massacres but the lack of reparations has angered targeted communities.

  • Lab Leak Theory’s Revival Risks Making U.S.-China Relations Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the issues that have roiled ties between China and the West since the pandemic emerged, none has been more sensitive in Beijing than questions about the origin of Covid-19.China last year responded to U.S. ally Australia’s initial push for an independent probe into where the virus came from with tariffs on exports of its barley and wine. Since then Beijing has repeatedly blasted calls for more transparency as politically motivated, and sought to deflect suggestions it came

  • Neoliberal or Marxist? Polarized Peru faces volatile future either way

    Peru has had a turbulent year. The Andean nation has churned through three presidents since late 2020, has the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death toll, and experienced its worst economic crash in three decades. Now voters in the copper-rich nation have a chance to set a new course in elections on Sunday - a polarized run-off between surprise socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.

  • Proud Boys leader says group has ‘been through the wringer’ as Capitol insurrection indictments pile up

    Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio says the far-right group has been hit hard as federal prosecutors investigate the 6 January attack

  • Lebanon's top Christian cleric berates politicians as deadlock drags on

    Lebanon's most senior Christian cleric on Wednesday bemoaned the inability of the country's senior politicians to agree a government as the country sinks further into financial collapse. "We don't have bread, we don't have medicine, we don't have fuel, what are they waiting for?" Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said after a meeting with President Michel Aoun. Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over cabinet positions since October, preventing the formation of a government that is much needed to enact reforms and unlock foreign aid.

  • Analysis-'Punk nation': Argentina inflation soars as hazy future drives price hikes

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, put on the spot to explain a damaging and stubborn inflation rate that is soaring towards 50%, turned to the punk rock musical genre of Patti Smith and the Ramones for inspiration. "Argentina is a punk nation," the center-left president, who plays the guitar and named his dog after Bob Dylan, said in reference to the rebellious spirit of the musical movement born in the 1970s. The South American nation, he explained, had over years of runaway prices built up a national psyche so imbued with inflation that it had become a self-perpetuating vicious cycle.

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Coronavirus curbs shutter thousands of Bangkok restaurants

    When restaurant owner Chirayu Na Ranong heard the Thai government announce new coronavirus restrictions in Bangkok in April, he burst into tears. The latest curbs were the final straw for his Chu Chocolate Bar & Cafe in the centre of the city.

  • UK reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since March 2020

    The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown. The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data. "The whole country will be so glad there were no COVID-related deaths recorded yesterday," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement, adding that the vaccines were clearly working.

  • The next stop for Danny Ainge's contributions to basketball should be the Hall of Fame

    What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.

  • Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson use 7-woods. Should you?

    Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and other elite players are adding 7-woods. Find out why and see if you need one too.

  • Hallmark Announces 2021 ‘Christmas in July’ Programming Schedule (TV News Roundup)

    Crown Media announced that the Hallmark Channel will bring back its annual “Christmas in July” programming schedule, starting with the new original movie “Crashing Through the Snow,” which premieres on July 10 at 9 p.m. In “Crashing Through the Snow,” Amy Acker and Kristian Bruun star as Maggie and Jeff, who are ex-spouses but friends […]

  • Standardized tests increased minority admissions in California, but state universities dropped them anyway

    SATs and ACTs helped thousands of minority and low-income applicants get into UC who otherwise wouldn't have using grades alone.

  • Employees suing companies requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss companies getting sued for requiring workers to get vaccinated.

  • Patrick Fertitta says Rafael Stone is final decision maker for Rockets

    In response to a suggestion that Houston's general manager was not making final decisions, the younger Fertitta pushed back strongly.

  • Suez Canal controlled speed of ship before it blocked waterway, insurer says

    The speed of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March was controlled by the Egyptian waterway's operator before it ran aground, the vessel’s insurer said on Thursday. The statement from UK Club came after the head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the ship was sailing too fast when it became grounded, but that the canal bore no responsibility. The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is still being held in the canal while both sides continue compensation talks.

  • Fauci Defends U.S. Grants to Wuhan Lab, Warns against Taking Emails out of Context

    Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed concerns regarding U.S. funding of projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in an interview on NewsNation Now on Wednesday. The National Institutes of Health funneled $3.4 million to the WIV through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2019.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss charges against a Capitol riots defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday took the unusual step of asking a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against Christopher M. Kelly, a defendant who was facing charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In a court filing, prosecutors said they had "discussed the merits of the case" with Kelly's defense counsel. "Upon reflection of the facts currently known to the government, the government believes that dismissal without prejudice at this time serves the interests of justice," they wrote.