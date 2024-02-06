Peruvians settle old scores in 'Toqto' ritual fight
STORY: These Peruvians are taking part in an old ritual
to remember historic tensions over land cultivation
Location: Chumbivilcas, Peru
Rival groups are formed to fight one another
with participants using slings to throw rocks
Injuries are common in the 'Toqto Fight' but there are usually no hard feelings
(Participant)
"We always participate every year and I think the number of participants is increasing year by year. It means that customs are being valued, our Pachamama (Mother Earth)."
The ritual ends with music and dancing as the winners and losers are celebrated