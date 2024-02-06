Peruvians settle old scores in 'Toqto' ritual fight

STORY: These Peruvians are taking part in an old ritual

to remember historic tensions over land cultivation

Location: Chumbivilcas, Peru

Rival groups are formed to fight one another

with participants using slings to throw rocks

Injuries are common in the 'Toqto Fight' but there are usually no hard feelings

(Participant)

"We always participate every year and I think the number of participants is increasing year by year. It means that customs are being valued, our Pachamama (Mother Earth)."

The ritual ends with music and dancing as the winners and losers are celebrated