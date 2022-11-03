Perv sexually assaults 11-year-old girl on Bronx subway train

A man pulled a knife on an 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on a Bronx subway train, police said Wednesday.

The child was on a No. 4 train heading toward the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven on Oct. 18 when a man approached her around 3:25 p.m., cops said.

The predator pulled out a knife and ordered the girl, in Spanish, to be quiet.

He stroked her leg, waist and buttocks before getting off the train at the 161st Street–Yankee Stadium station in Concourse, police said.

The girl was not physically injured during the attack.

Police on Wednesday released a sketch of the man in the hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.