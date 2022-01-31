Pervis Payne to be eligible for parole in 5 years with concurrent life sentences, judge rules

“He’s coming home,” attorney Kelley Henry whispered in Carl Payne’s ear as she hugged him after listening to Judge Paula Skahan’s ruling.

Skahan had just ruled that Pervis Payne, Carl Payne’s son, would serve his two life sentences concurrently (at the same time), making him eligible to come before the parole board in five years.

Pervis Payne's capital sentence was set aside after the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced it was dropping its pursuit of the death penalty after a state expert examined Payne and records and determined that he has an intellectual disability.

Both the U.S. and Tennessee supreme courts have ruled that it is unconstitutional to execute someone with an intellectual disability. In April, Tennessee legislators created a law allowing death row inmates like Payne to appeal their sentences on intellectual disability grounds.

In December, the court held a two-day hearing on the question of whether his sentences should be consecutive or concurrent. The hearing did not focus on whether Payne is guilty of the crime of killing Charisse Christopher, a 28-year-old mother, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie, and brutally injuring Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, in 1987 in Millington.

Payne has proclaimed that he is innocent of the attack, saying in his 1988 trial that he discovered the gruesome crime scene after hearing calls for help through the open door of the apartment.

He said he bent down to try to help, getting blood on his clothes and pulling at the knife still lodged in Christopher's throat. When a white police officer arrived, Payne, who is Black, said he panicked and ran, fearing he would be seen as the prime suspect.

Rather than focusing on Payne’s guilt or innocence, the December hearing largely focused on his character and whether he is a current risk to society. The prosecution also brought witnesses from the Christopher family, testifying about what the loss of Charisse Christopher and Lacie has meant to them and how it has torn their family apart.

“The issue of consecutive sentencing has weighed heavily on the court. The issue of the case is egregious,” Skahan said Monday.

While the family of the victims have suffered tremendously, the state did not prove that Payne is a dangerous offender, Skahan said. And, if released from custody, Payne would have a support network.

