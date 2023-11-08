'Pervy teacher' faces jail after guilty plea for sexual posts from Toms River classroom

TOMS RIVER - A Toms River middle school teacher who used the hashtag "pervy teacher" to post sexually explicit photographs of himself in his classroom to his social media accounts is facing 364 days in jail and forfeiture of his teaching license after pleading guilty to child endangerment.

Kyle Banner, 48, of Brick, who was a teacher at Toms River Intermediate School North, appeared before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan Monday and pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Banner was suspended without pay from his $87,095-a-year teaching position on April 24, a day after school administrators learned he had posted sexually explicit photographs of himself on his public Twitter profile.

An investigation by the prosecutor's special victims and high tech crime units, Toms River detectives and the crime scene investigation unit of the Ocean County Sheriff's Office determined the sexually explicit images were taken in Banner's classroom in the intermediate school and that students had seen them on his public Twitter profile, the prosecutor said.

Kyle Banner, the Toms River teacher accused of taking pornographic photos of himself in his middle school classroom and posting them to his Twitter account, is shown virtually during his detention before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The investigation uncovered numerous images of Banner engaging in sexual conduct with himself in his classroom, authorities said. It also revealed that Banner sent inappropriate photographs of himself to a student on SnapChat between October and December 2022.

Banner, who also taught at Ocean County College, surrendered to police on May 23 and was brought to the Ocean County Jail, but subsequently released following a detention hearing later that month. He also was suspended from his college teaching position.

Ryan, in presiding over the detention hearing, noted that Banner used hashtags such as "pervy teacher" and "risky bulge" in posting sexual photographs to his social media accounts and directing his young students to view them.

Some of the photos showed Banner "wearing devices or attachments to his male genitalia," with text references to "a high school student holding the key to that device," Ryan noted at the detention hearing.

Kimberly Carr, the assistant Ocean County prosecutor who unsuccessfully argued at that hearing to keep Banner in jail to await trial, said the visuals he posted to social media were accompanied by alarming quotes, such as "Get down on it right in my classroom; no one will know, boy."

Under terms of a plea bargain with Banner, the state will recommend that he be sentenced to jail terms of 364 days for each of the three counts of child endangerment, but will ask that those terms run concurrent to each other.

The state will seek forfeiture of Banner's teaching license and a ban on all future public employment at the time of sentencing.

As a result of the plea, Banner will be required to register with police as a sex offender, under Megan's Law, and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.

Banner's sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

