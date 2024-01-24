Peshtigo man, 23, charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of minors

A 23-year-old Peshtigo man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Zachary Zastawniak was charged Tuesday with getting a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce "a visual depiction" of the minor's genitals on or about Aug. 23, as well as attempting another minor to do the same on July 7.

If convicted on either count, Zastawniak faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment. He may also be fined up to $250,000 on each count.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Oconto Falls Police Department, Oconto Police Department, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the North Fond du Lac Police Department, and the Kingsford, Michigan, Department of Public Safety. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Peshtigo man charged with sexual exploitation of minors