Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has ordered the demobilisation of students in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts who had been drafted for military service earlier.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned information agency RIA Novosti, referring to Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press-secretary

Quote: "The forces of the National Militia have been a part of the Armed Forces of Russia since Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) were integrated into Russia. Putin ordered the demobilisation of students and organised their return to educational facilities."

Details: Earlier, the occupiers mobilised students in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts of Ukraine.

Peskov states that demobilised students will be sent home, and they will continue their studies.

Why it is important: Russians are mobilising students and inmates and sending conscripts to war.

Apart from that, at the meeting of the so-called "DPR enlistment officer" with the mothers of mobilised students in Donetsk in early November, it was revealed that in February, the occupiers mobilised Mykyta Hladkykh, a schoolboy.

The "enlistment officer" claimed that the boy is already 19 years old and has a great desire to serve in the military. Even Denis Pushilin, the chief of the DPR, was allegedly involved in this story; he reportedly required demobilising the student but Hladkykh refused.

The student’s mother revealed that her son was 18 years old; he was recruited through deception, and he did not want to serve in the military. She states that at the moment, Mykyta is at the front line.

