Peskov explains when Putin is to visit Donbas

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:25

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, has said that the leader of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, will visit Donbas "when the time comes".

Source: Peskov, in an interview to Izvestia [Russian media outlet]

Quote from Peskov: "As for the president's trip, I have no doubt that when the time comes, the trip will take place."

Details: Putin's press secretary added that Russia has "big plans for the development [of Donbas - ed]".

According to Peskov, "construction is underway, and new facilities are being introduced; measures are being taken to restore all vital infrastructure, including water pipes, the power supply and social facilities."

Peskov claims that work in Donbas is actively underway, and "many, many thousands of people are working there."

Background:

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russians repeatedly missed their own deadline for capturing the entire Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities have said that Russian forces have now been ordered to complete this mission by 15 September 2022.

