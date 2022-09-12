Peskov insists that Putin is aware of Russian retreat in Ukraine

OLENA ROSHCHINA – MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:01

The administration of Vladimir Putin says that Russian military command constantly informs the president on the regrouping of Russian troops on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: Dmitriy Peskov, Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Russian radio Mayak

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, everything that happens, any actions taken by the military command during the ‘special operation’ are reported to the Supreme Commander [Vladimir Putin – ed.].

The President is in constant, nearly round-the-clock communication with the Russian Minister of Defence and all military commanders. It cannot be otherwise during the execution of a ‘special military operation’.

‘The special military operation’ continues and will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved."

Details: Peskov said that there are "no preconditions" for responding to the call of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to hold negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote from Peskov: "We do not currently see any negotiation prospects and, as before, we state the absence of any prerequisites for such negotiations [between Kyiv and Moscow - ed.]."

Background:

Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive in the Kherson area, as well as in the vicinity of Kharkiv on 29 August. According to analysts' calculations, in the first days of September the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated more territories than the Russians occupied since April.

The Russian Armed Forces, fleeing from Kharkiv Oblast, left behind military equipment. However, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation insists that this was a planned regrouping of troops to increase efforts on the Donetsk front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 10 September that no negotiations with Russia regarding the end of the war are currently possible, because the Russian side cannot formulate adequate positions and is unlikely to keep its own promises, while the Ukrainian people "do not want to talk to terrorists."

Russian authorities call the war a "special operation" and since its beginning have repeatedly changed their rhetoric, declaring one set of goals ("liberation" of Donbas, "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of Ukraine, opposition to NATO, prevention of war), however pursuing others (occupation of Ukrainian territories and creation of a land corridor to Crimea, which was occupied in 2014).

