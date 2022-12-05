Peskov has to justify Putin for driving Mercedes

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove over the Crimean Bridge on Monday, 5 December, in a Mercedes because "that kind of car" was available on the spot and they didn't "want to use extra cars".

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, citing Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary for the President of the Russian Federation

Details: When Peskov was asked why they had chosen a Mercedes and not, for example, the Russian presidential Aurus, he answered that "that kind of car was just available on the spot."

"He drove it in order not to use extra cars," he added.

Background: On Monday, 5 December, a Russian media outlet posted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia.

