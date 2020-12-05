PesoRama Abandons Costly and Meritless Lawsuit - PesoRama Board, Losing Proxy Contest, Tries to Delay Shareholder Meeting - PesoRama Board has Yet to Present a Plan Because They Have None

  • If you have not already done so, submit your GREEN proxy as soon as possible so that it may be deposited prior to the proxy cutoff of December 7, 2020

  • Need help voting? Contact Gryphon Advisors for assistance at 1-833-261-9730 or by e-mail at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Concerned shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of PesoRama Inc. ("PesoRama"), led by The Ocean View Trust, a family trust of Rahim Bhaloo, the founder, a director and the former Chief Executive Officer of PesoRama, together with 2110958 Alberta Ltd., a company controlled by Mr. Bhaloo, would like to thank shareholders for the overwhelming support they have received from shareholders of PesoRama to date.

The current Board is making a lot of noise by raising technical issues that have no substance, launching expensive and frivolous lawsuits at shareholder expense which they ultimately abandon and conducting a personal and vindictive illegal smear campaign against Rahim Bhaloo, PesoRama's founder. Why are they doing this? Because they have no plan. They have access to the company's treasury and all of its resources and what are they doing with it? Spending this money on a wasteful campaign which financially benefits the law firm of one of the company's directors. What they have not done is present any semblance of a plan to finance the company's business plan. If they are left in charge, this company is going to zero.

The Concerned Shareholders have a plan which we have presented to all of you. If you get behind this plan, we will rapidly grow this business and also give you the shareholders the liquidity that you have been promised. We, together with Fundamental Private Markets, who have immeasurable boots on the ground experience in discount retail in Latin America and deep financial resources, have a plan to grow PesoRama at a rapid pace into a dominant discount retail player in Mexico and beyond.

The Concerned Shareholders now have the votes needed to elect their proposed director nominees at the meeting of PesoRama shareholders scheduled for December 9, 2020 (the Meeting"). The Concerned Shareholders' director nominees are committed to effecting much needed change at PesoRama, in the interests of all shareholders. The current PesoRama Board is lying to shareholders. They are not leading the vote, rather they are losing.

Entrenched Board Abandons Meritless Lawsuit Brought at Shareholders' Expense

As previously announced, PesoRama – at the behest of the current directors proposed by PesoRama to be re-elected at the Meeting (the "Incumbents") - brought a costly and meritless court application in Alberta, using PesoRama's funds, to deny shareholders the right to elect a board of their choosing. The costly lawsuit raised a number of technical objections, all designed to secure the unopposed re-election of the Incumbents. At PesoRama's request, the hearing of the lawsuit was scheduled for December 4, 2020.

The Concerned Shareholders served detailed evidence in response to the lawsuit. Upon receiving the evidence, the Incumbents sought to delay the December 4th court hearing, and the Meeting, on the pretext that cross-examinations were needed. PesoRama abandoned its court application, immediately before the start of the hearing, when the court would have ruled on PesoRama's adjournment request, and on the merits of PesoRama's claims.

PesoRama Admits Incumbent Director Robb McNaughton is Conflicted

In its December 4, 2020 press release, PesoRama addresses the circumstances in which Mr. Bhaloo ceased to be CEO of PesoRama. What PesoRama's press release didn't disclose is that the Incumbents acted to remove Mr. Bhaloo as CEO only after he questioned the quantum of legal fees being charged by PesoRama's principal outside legal counsel, which are now in the $2 million range, if not higher. Robb McNaughton, a director of PesoRama, is a partner in that law firm. He was instrumental in efforts to remove Mr. Bhaloo, a decision that was, based on the evidence before the court, unlawful as it was authorized by PesoRama's board.

In the court application commenced by PesoRama, which was abandoned today, PesoRama's law firm acknowledged that it was conflicted, and brought in a second law firm, apparently at PesoRama's expense, to deal with the law firm's conflicts.

The Entrenched Board Seeks to Delay the Meeting

In correspondence with the court on December 3, 2020, PesoRama's entrenched board sought to delay the Meeting to permit cross-examinations. When efforts to delay the litigation and Meeting were resisted, PesoRama wrote to the court again, claiming that the Meeting might be delayed due to COVID-19. PesoRama made this claim the day after advising that the Meeting raised no COVID-19 concerns.

The Incumbents appear intent on using any pretext available to delay shareholder choice. The Concerned Shareholders are committed to pursuing all available avenues, including court proceedings, to require the Incumbents to hold the Meeting on December 9, 2020, to allow shareholders of PesoRama to exercise their right to elect a board of their choosing.

Urgent Need for Change

The Concerned Shareholders believe that a lack of focus and experience and inadequate direction, oversight and leadership on the part of PesoRama's current board of directors and leadership have all contributed materially to the issues now facing PesoRama.

The Concerned Shareholders believe that inadequate strategic direction and leadership from PesoRama's board of directors and leadership team places PesoRama at very serious risk of being unable to fund future operations, expansion and obtaining a listing of its shares on a Canadian stock exchange. The Incumbents continue to spend substantial sums on lawyers, including to Mr. McNaughton's law firm, all with a view to avoiding shareholder choice.

The Incumbents have had every opportunity to prove themselves as worthy stewards of shareholder resources and, at every turn, they have failed to deliver. Do not be fooled by the Incumbents' selective disclosure, designed to purposely mislead shareholders. Let the facts speak for themselves. The Incumbents' track record of deal-making and corporate stewardship is fraught with failures.

The Concerned Shareholders stand by our strong belief that the Incumbents lack the execution ability and governance integrity needed to create shareholder value going forward. We urge all shareholders to read our information circular and go-forward strategy for PesoRama objectively and compare it against the Incumbents' lack of a plan and continued empty promises. We are eager and optimistic to revive PesoRama and deliver value to shareholders.

PesoRama is at a Critical Juncture - Vote GREEN to Support Change

The resoundingly strong indications of support we have received from fellow shareholders reinforces our conviction that change is necessary and underscores the crucial need for all shareholders to take a stand now and vote.

Regardless of how many shares you own, ALL PesoRama shareholders are urged to read the information circular prepared by the Concerned Shareholders and to seize this opportunity ̶ vote the GREEN proxy to ensure change for a better future.

Shareholders who have voted the management proxy and who wish to support the Concerned Shareholders have the right to change their vote by simply executing a GREEN proxy, as a later-dated GREEN proxy replaces a previously recorded vote.

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE. GREEN PROXIES MUST BE RETURNED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SO THAT THEY MAY BE DELIVERED IN ADVANCE OF THE PROXY CUTOFF ON DECEMBER 7.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact the Concerned Shareholders' proxy solicitation agent: Gryphon Advisors Inc. toll free at 1-833-261-9730 or by email at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca.

The Concerned Shareholders have beneficial ownership or control over 5,275,000 Class A common shares of PesoRama representing more than 11.49% of the Class A common shares of PesoRama.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, the Concerned Shareholders' and PesoRama's respective priorities, plans and strategies. All statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Concerned Shareholders expect or anticipate may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words and expressions or the negative thereof. Such statements reflect the Concerned Shareholders' or the Concerned Shareholder nominees' current views and intentions with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur or, even if they do occur, will result in the performance, events or results expected. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which are not a guarantee of performance, events or results and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: changes in PesoRama's and the Concerned Shareholders' strategies, plans or prospects; general economic, industry, business, regulatory and market conditions; actions of PesoRama and its competitors; risks relating to government regulation and changes thereto; and the state of the economy including general economic conditions globally and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which PesoRama's operates. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. We urge you to carefully consider those risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless expressly stated otherwise, the forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Concerned Shareholders disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Concerned Shareholders of PesoRama Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/04/c5610.html

Latest Stories

  • David Cohen, who helped spearhead CIA modernization efforts, could be Biden's pick for the agency's post-Trump future

    Cohen is reportedly being considered as one of President-elect Joe Biden’s candidates for CIA director amid pushback from human rights experts and progressives opposed to Michael Morell, Biden’s original top choice.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah suing those accusing it of port blast

    Lebanon's Hezbollah said Friday it is suing a former Christian lawmaker and a website affiliated with a Christian political party for defamation, after they accused the Shiite militant group of being responsible for the devastating explosion at Beirut's port this summer. Hezbollah’s legal representative Ibrahim Mussawi said the accusations, leveled by Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party, were misleading. Mussawi, also a Hezbollah lawmaker, told a press conference outside the courts house that blaming the group threatens to disrupt social peace in Lebanon, at a time when the United States is exerting maximum pressure on his party and its allies.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. is ‘embarrassed’ by misinformation surrounding election integrity in his state

    As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republican leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP election officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is frustrated with the misinformation about the election process in his state. “I’m actually embarrassed at the amount of misinformation that continues to show up on Twitter feeds and Facebook posts and blogs that takes literally 10 seconds to debunk,” Duncan told Yahoo News. “Anybody could debunk it, but because they’ve let themselves get to a point where they’re more worried about flipping an election result than they are following the truth, that’s how we’ve gotten here.”

  • Japan court revokes permits at 2 reactors over quake safety

    A Japanese court on Friday revoked the operating permits of two nuclear reactors for having inadequate earthquake safeguards, a ruling that challenges safety assessments conducted by the nuclear regulator and could influence the outcome of other court cases. The Osaka District Court revoked the permits of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Ohi nuclear power plant in Fukui in western Japan. Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority had approved the restart of the two Ohi reactors, run by Kansai Electric Power Co., in 2017 and granted them operating permits.

  • China tweet that enraged Australia propelled by 'unusual' accounts, say experts

    A Chinese official's tweet of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted by China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday. Twitter declined Australia's request to remove the tweet.

  • Army Corps withdraws plan to charge for reservoir water

    The Army Corps of Engineers reversed course on an Obama-era proposal to charge for water drawn from reservoirs the Corps manages, North Dakota’s attorney general said Friday. Attorneys general from a dozen Western and Plains states sent a letter last year to the Trump administration asking that the proposal be withdrawn. Republican North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem headed the effort, which was backed by attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

    Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

  • 'Simply unthinkable': Law officers call for halt to executions in Trump's final weeks

    Five executions are scheduled before Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment, takes office. Ninety current and former law officials want a halt.

  • California fire danger remains high even as winds ease

    Fire danger remained high Friday amid unpredictable wind gusts and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against blazes that burned several homes and injured two firefighters. The region's notorious Santa Ana winds decreased slightly but red flag warnings of extreme wildfire risk were in place into the weekend because of low humidity. After the weather calms in the southern part of the state, winds are expected to increase in Northern California starting Sunday, forecasters said.

  • Neilia Hunter: How Joe Biden’s tragic loss shaped his Washington career

    Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington

  • Russia detains physicist on suspicion of passing aviation secrets abroad: agencies

    Authorities in Moscow arrested a physicist on suspicion of state treason for allegedly passing classified information about Russia's aviation industry abroad, news agencies reported late on Thursday. A Moscow court ruled that Anatoly Gubanov, who works for the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute, would be held in custody for two months pending trial. Russian news agencies said his lawyer had declined to comment on the case.

  • U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, a 'red flag that momentum is waning'

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com The Donald goes down to Georgia What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims