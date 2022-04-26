Pessimism Is Everywhere in China Stock Market Amid Lockdown Risk

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for Chinese stocks is turning worse by the day, with worries over a potential city-wide lockdown in Beijing pushing key gauges near levels last seen in the early days of the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark CSI 300 Index gained as much as 1.1% on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses of as much as 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated between gains and losses.

The advance comes as the People’s Bank of China pledged to step up support for the economy following a Monday tumble in Chinese stocks that was the worst in over two years. Both equity gauges now stand about 10% above their pandemic lows of March 2020.

READ: China Expands Beijing Covid Testing Amid Fears of Lockdown

Investors are on edge as the government expanded Covid-19 testing to most of Beijing, sparking fears about an unprecedented lockdown in the city of 20 million. China’s adherence to Covid Zero is casting a pall over markets and the economy, with traders citing a change in that stance, not policy stimulus, as the key to turning around sentiment.

“At this rate, most of the cities in China will be affected by some kind of restricted movement and this can’t be solved through fiscal or monetary policies,”said Ma Jiabao, a fund manager at Shiheng Capital Management Co. “A lot of the adverse effects haven’t yet shown up in macro figures, but they are being reflected in the micro-level -- in earnings.”

READ: Covid Lockdowns Send China’s Economy Reeling as Outbreaks Spread

Here are four charts that capture the extent of pessimism plaguing China’s onshore market.

Threatened Trajectory

The Shanghai Composite Index breached the 3,000 point mark as it plummeted Monday. The level is the index’s 15-year average and perceived as the dividing mark showing whether risks can be contained or spilled over. The dip below 3,000, the first since July 2020, also brings the gauge closer to testing a decades-long support line.

Worst in Class

Chinese stock gauges have been among the worst performing in the world this year, and the latest plunge only solidified that status. The CSI 300 Index has declined 23% in 2022, double the loss for the MSCI’s global index. Disappointing policy stimulus and a lengthy lockdown in Shanghai that’s disrupting supply chains are key drivers of the weakness.

Animal Spirits

Based on a key technical indicator, there hasn’t been this much lack of hope in the market since mid-2018 when China was mired in a trade war with the U.S. The 30-day Relative Strength Index on China’s four major stock gauges tumbled below 30 on Monday, a rare incidence for all growth, value, small- and large-cap indexes alike to show extreme pessimism. However, with the plunge, the indexes are now in oversold territory, suggesting selling may have been excessive.

No Haven

Gloom is evident in China’s smaller, tech-heavy ChiNext Index, where just 3% of its 100 members are trading above their long-term moving averages. That’s the poorest breadth since 2016, when the stock bubble burst. The renewables cohort and health-care stocks are no longer traders’ favorites as growth stocks in general lost luster amid the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

(Adds PBOC statement and investor comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Indonesia will only halt

  • Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Previous Resistance

    The natural gas markets have bounced from the $6.50 level during the trading session on Monday, showing signs of continuation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned there’s a “serious” danger of nuclear conflict, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington’s goal was to see Russia weakened so it can’t attempt a repeat of the war.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as Mon

  • Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

    Here is how BHP (BHP) and Carpenter Technology (CRS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Earnings Boom, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla earnings surged and the EV giant is reopening its Shanghai plant, but BYD seems set to grab the EV crown.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, KeyCorp, BHP Group and Freeport McMoran

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, KeyCorp, BHP Group and Freeport McMoran have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose He

  • Musk Seals $44 Billion Deal Even He Wasn’t Sure Would Succeed

    (Bloomberg) -- Even Elon Musk was skeptical that he’d win. “I’m not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it,” Musk said in an interview at a TED conference on April 14.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unreti

  • Goldman and Morgan Stanley Lead Six Banks Sharing Twitter Deal Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Five bulge-bracket banks and one boutique are advising on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc., the biggest leveraged buyout in years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Goldman Sachs

  • Elon Musk and Twitter: What We Know, What We Don’t About $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, ending weeks of speculation after he took a stake in the social media platform this month. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’The announce

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • 10 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 REIT stocks that pay monthly dividends. If you want to see some more REITs that generate monthly income, click 5 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. For exposure to the real estate sector, the next best opportunity is to explore real estate investment trusts. The investment firm CFRA believes […]

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

    Look past all the noisy, near-term headlines and remain focused on each company's bigger, long-term picture.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Could Micron Technology Become the Next Nvidia?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the years as the chipmaker's dominance of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market has helped it grow rapidly. From generating just $4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2012 when the use of graphics cards was limited to only a few applications such as personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices for gaming, Nvidia has come a long way. This explains why Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended Jan. 30) with a record revenue of nearly $27 billion.