Pessimism Is Everywhere in China Stock Market Amid Lockdown Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for Chinese stocks is turning worse by the day, with worries over a potential city-wide lockdown in Beijing pushing key gauges near levels last seen in the early days of the pandemic.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index gained as much as 1.1% on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses of as much as 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated between gains and losses.

The advance comes as the People’s Bank of China pledged to step up support for the economy following a Monday tumble in Chinese stocks that was the worst in over two years. Both equity gauges now stand about 10% above their pandemic lows of March 2020.

Investors are on edge as the government expanded Covid-19 testing to most of Beijing, sparking fears about an unprecedented lockdown in the city of 20 million. China’s adherence to Covid Zero is casting a pall over markets and the economy, with traders citing a change in that stance, not policy stimulus, as the key to turning around sentiment.

“At this rate, most of the cities in China will be affected by some kind of restricted movement and this can’t be solved through fiscal or monetary policies,”said Ma Jiabao, a fund manager at Shiheng Capital Management Co. “A lot of the adverse effects haven’t yet shown up in macro figures, but they are being reflected in the micro-level -- in earnings.”

Here are four charts that capture the extent of pessimism plaguing China’s onshore market.

Threatened Trajectory

The Shanghai Composite Index breached the 3,000 point mark as it plummeted Monday. The level is the index’s 15-year average and perceived as the dividing mark showing whether risks can be contained or spilled over. The dip below 3,000, the first since July 2020, also brings the gauge closer to testing a decades-long support line.

Worst in Class

Chinese stock gauges have been among the worst performing in the world this year, and the latest plunge only solidified that status. The CSI 300 Index has declined 23% in 2022, double the loss for the MSCI’s global index. Disappointing policy stimulus and a lengthy lockdown in Shanghai that’s disrupting supply chains are key drivers of the weakness.

Animal Spirits

Based on a key technical indicator, there hasn’t been this much lack of hope in the market since mid-2018 when China was mired in a trade war with the U.S. The 30-day Relative Strength Index on China’s four major stock gauges tumbled below 30 on Monday, a rare incidence for all growth, value, small- and large-cap indexes alike to show extreme pessimism. However, with the plunge, the indexes are now in oversold territory, suggesting selling may have been excessive.

No Haven

Gloom is evident in China’s smaller, tech-heavy ChiNext Index, where just 3% of its 100 members are trading above their long-term moving averages. That’s the poorest breadth since 2016, when the stock bubble burst. The renewables cohort and health-care stocks are no longer traders’ favorites as growth stocks in general lost luster amid the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

