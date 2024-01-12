Pest control worker charged with statutory rape of a child in Tarboro

TechCrunch

The MMGuardian Phone is a smartphone produced in collaboration with Samsung that's tapping into the power of AI to make phone use safer for kids and teenagers. A decade after MMGuardian’s app introduced a set of parental control tools, the company is back with a phone that implements many of the same ideas more deeply integrated into the device. The MMGuardian Phone is a smartphone designed from the ground up to provide safety and control for concerned parents.