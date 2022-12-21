Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pestech International Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = RM23m ÷ (RM3.1b - RM1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Pestech International Berhad has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Pestech International Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Pestech International Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Pestech International Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 1.3%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Pestech International Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Pestech International Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Pestech International Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 77% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Pestech International Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

While Pestech International Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

