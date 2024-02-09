Pet Alliance celebrates 30th Paws in the Park this weekend

Thousands of dogs, pet parents and lovers of furry friends will join for a day of merriment in Orlando this weekend as an annual festival and fundraiser returns.

Back for another year of festivities at Lake Eola Park, Paws in the Park marks its 30th anniversary on Feb. 10. The event raises funds and awareness for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando (PAGO), which helps rescue more than 4,000 pets yearly.

“We probably have about 80 vendors, 12-14 food trucks, lure courses, dock diving, activities for kids and families and the beer garden,” said Stephen Bardy, the organization’s executive director. “We have anywhere between 12,000-15,000 people. You’ll see thousands of dogs. One year, somebody brought an ostrich. There was once a kangaroo. We’ve seen monkeys, birds and the occasional cat.”

Bardy said visitors especially love watching dock diving and the costume contest or visiting a booth to receive dog kisses. Dog owners can find treats and water bowls throughout the festival while exploring vendors, and aspiring pet parents can find adoptable animals on-site.

“If you like or love dogs, this is definitely the event you want to be at,” Bardy said. “There’s small dogs and big dogs. You’ll see some huge Great Danes, then the little tiny Chihuahuas and all the dogs in between. There’s always lots of goldens, beagles and schnauzers.”

Funds raised from the event help support Pet Alliance’s shelter operations, including medical care for adoptable animals and assistance for foster parents. Ninety percent of PAGO’s $176,000 fundraising goal has been reached (as of this writing), meaning the organization still has to raise a little more than $16,000 to meet its goal.

Bardy said this event has broad appeal for anyone who loves animals.

“People are always surprised at how many dogs are at Paws in the Park,” he said. “Everybody loves dogs, so everybody is happy that you’re there with your dog. If someone has never been and they like dogs, they really should come.”

If you go

Paws in the Park is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10 at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. The event is free and open to the public, but fundraising is encouraged before and during the event. For more information, visit petallianceorlando.org or pawsinthepark.org.

