Pet Alliance features Sammy during ‘kitten season’

As spring is about to blossom in Central Florida, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando said now is the time to help a kitten in need.

Dubbed “kitten season” by the nonprofit organization, staff members are ready to welcome hundreds of little felines requiring medical care, food and shelter during the spring and summer.

Pet Alliance is featuring Sammy, who is only a few weeks old. A good samaritan left him on their doorstep, and he suffers from a respiratory illness.

The foster staff is working with the veterinary team to help Sammy’s road to recovery and get him ready for adoption.

“Even though he’s currently experiencing difficulty keeping his eyes open and is so stuffy he often has to breathe through his mouth, he’s still as charismatic and sweet as can be,” officials said. “We can tell he’s a fighter.”

Anyone interested in becoming a foster or donating can click here.

