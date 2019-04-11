Pet food company NomNomNow is offering 20% off your first two orders

When you own a pet, they immediately become one of the most important things in your life. For such an integral part of our existence, shouldn’t we be making sure that our pets are getting the best care possible? (They certainly care about us.)

There are pet cameras that’ll ensure that your best friend is in good hands, beds to help them get comfy, and even backpacks to bring them on your many adventures. One thing you may be overlooking, though, is what they are eating.

NomNomNow makes meals for cats, too. More

Image: Nomnomnow

NomNomNow is one of a rash of new pet food companies that has cropped up as of late — you've probably seen their ads all over Instagram. Right now you can score 20% off your first two orders with their service.

Here’s the way that NomNomNow works: You make a profile for your pet, input information about their weight, select from their list of recipes , and have the tailored meal plan delivered to your door twice per week. (Pricing depends on your dog or cat’s size, but for reference, my 50-pound Labrador/Boxer mix came out to around $43 per week for 28 pre-packaged meals.)

This one's called "Chicken Chow-Wow." More

Image: NomNomnow

All of NomNomNow’s meals are made with restaurant-quality ingredients, and are specifically portioned out for your pet’s dietary needs. You also get free nutrition consultations as a part of the deal. The company’s care-grade, fresh food has been designed to help fight illnesses, but also promote enhanced energy, a shinier coat, healthy weight loss.

A quote from NomNomNow’s website puts it well: “To the world you may be one person, but to your pet you are the world.”

Pay your pet back for all that loyalty and love, and care — check out NomNomNow and get 20% off your first two orders.















