Pet Food Safety Lab

TechCrunch

Will.i.am, the singer and songwriter turned entrepreneur, says he has cracked the code to doing just that with a new company called Sound Drive, which made its debut at CES 2024. The new venture will launch this summer in Mercedes-Benz's electric EQ models, will.i.am told TechCrunch during a press event. TechCrunch had a chance to test it at CES 2024 and despite some initial skepticism, we came away impressed.