How pet insurance company PetFirst is making a name for itself by protecting your pets

Just months after Sonja and Stephen Willis adopted Fritz, their feisty chihuahua leaped from Sonja's lap and badly sprained a back leg.

The pup's pitiful limp led the Willises to pack Fritz off to the vet for anti-inflammatory medications and pain pills – then later, for surgery to permanently repair his trick knee.

At $2,500, the surgery fee was steep, but the Willises felt relieved that they'd lined up pet insurance that covered the exam and drugs, plus $1,000 toward the surgery.

"You never think you're going to need it," said Sonja Willis, a retired school secretary from Leavenworth, Indiana. "I would do it over again, and I wish I had more (coverage)."

Count the Willises among a small but growing army of pet owners who are insuring their dogs and cats to cover vet bills for illnesses and injury. They bought their policy from PetFirst, a Jeffersonville, Indiana, company that's been an early success in pet insurance, an industry that now tops $1 billion.

The rise of pet insurance has tracked the overall pet industry, which has soared from $17 billion in the mid-1990s to an estimated $72 billion last year, as owners adopt four-legged buddies and make them honored family members.

More: Puppuccinos, fur-ternity leave and more: Millennials' pampered pets are like children

More: Don't let puppy love blind you to the expense of having a dog

More: Dogs in the workplace: Good for you, your employees, your bottom line

Merchandise and services that were once unheard of – funerals and cremation services, fashionable jackets, car safety seats, refrigerated foods, even Fitbits and treadmills for cats and dogs – are now standard. Some employers also offer pet insurance as a benefit with life, medical and other coverage.

In vet medicine, the realm of treatment has expanded rapidly to include MRIs, chemo for cancers, aqua therapy, cataract surgery, acupuncture and back problems.

"Most people that own cats and dogs would do anything to save them," PetFirst co-founder Lansdon Robbins said, and that means footing bills for what's become increasingly sophisticated medical intervention.

PetFirst Healthcare LLC began after Brent Hinton, then the Kentucky Humane Society's CEO, was hit with a $3,000 bill to repair a disk in his shelter dog's neck. Afterward, he searched for a pet insurance policy but couldn't find one he liked. So, he approached Robbins, a Louisville-based entrepreneur and then owner of Service Net, a booming warranty business for Apple, Best Buy and other electronics retailers.

With a business proposal in hand, Robbins recalled, he and Hinton visited the UK, where more than 20 percent of pet owners insure their dogs and cats. "I really loved what I saw," Robbins said, referring to the business opportunity in the U.S.

Most of PetFirst's customers are in pet-friendly California, but other hot spots are Dallas, Texas, New York, South Florida and Virginia. The founders won't disclose sales or revenues, but Business First reported in fall 2010 – when recognizing PetFirst as one of its Fast 50 companies – that it generated $2.6 million the prior year, on about $11 million in gross written premiums.

It's grown an average of 20 percent each year and remains in the middle of about a dozen companies, the largest being Nationwide, which bought the dominant provider VPI about four years ago.

PetFirst could be bigger, Robbins said, but he, Hinton and the board have avoided taking on venture capital that requires giving up large equity stakes in favor of investments from friends and family.

"We're pretty comfortable in our spot," he said. "We know it's an industry that's growing."

PetFirst has policies with $1,000 to $5,000 in claims coverage, with a 10 percent deductible. The average owner pays about $30 a month, CEO Katie Blakeley said.

Common claims include gastrointestinal illnesses, arthritis, cancer, seizures and heart disease. Puppies often need treatment for parvo virus, plus extraction of "foreign bodies," such as Christmas tree ornaments and shoes. Cats, which make up about 15 percent of premiums, tend to get respiratory and urinary tract infections, upset stomachs, as well as ear and eye infections.