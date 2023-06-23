Is pet insurance worth the cost in Texas? Here’s what you need to know before you enroll

If you couldn’t tell from its many pet-friendly patios and dog parks, Texas loves its pets.

Texas was ranked the seventh-best state for pets in 2023 by Pettable, a service that works with licensed professionals to issue emotional support animal letters. Fort Worth has several dog-friendly restaurants with patios or outdoor space for your leashed pooch to enjoy.

Pet ownership has grown in the United States with 66% of households — about 86.9 million households — owning a pet according to the 2023-2024 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey.

There are over five million pets insured in North America, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.

You don’t need pet insurance to own a pet, but will it save you money?

What does pet insurance cover?

Pet insurance coverage varies based off the pet insurance company, the coverage plan and the details of your specific contract, according to FindInsurance.

Pet insurance may not be a benefit for all pet owners, but the American Veterinary Association has these tips to consider when shopping around for providers:

Know if your premiums will increase as your pet ages or if you make any claims.

Find out if there is add-on options to your coverage like dental or travel insurance.

Find out how the provider defines and handles pre-existing conditions or conditions your pet may have had in the past.

Know which breeds are covered.

Ask if there are pricing discounts for multiple pets.

Understand all potential charges like co-pays, deductibles, add-on charges and other fees.

Make sure you can still choose whatever veterinarian you want.

How much does pet insurance cost?

Pet insurance can come in handy if your pet gets sick or injured.

The average cost for a policy with $5,000 in annual coverage, a $250 deductible and 80% reimbursement is $44 a month for dogs and $30 for cats, according to a 2023 analysis by Forbes Advisor.

What are the best pet insurance providers in Texas?

Forbes Advisor named these five pet insurance as the best in Texas:

Pets Best: Best deductible choices

Lemonade: Best rates for kittens and puppies

ManyPets: Best lowest out-of-pocket claims costs

Embrace: Best benefits

Figo: Short waiting period for accident coverage

Which breeds cost the most to insure?

Pet insurance can cost more for different breeds depending on their likeliness for certain injuries or illnesses.

These five breeds are some of the most expensive to insure according to USA Today:

Mastiff breeds

Bulldogs

Boxers

Rottweiler

Great Dane

Did you know?

The first pet insurance policy in the United States was issued to famous TV collie Lassie in 1982, according to the Insurance Information Institute.