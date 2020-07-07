Pet King Brands Partners with Orscheln® Farm & Home to Offer ZYMOX® Pet Health Care Products

Pet King Brands expands its ZYMOX product offering in the Farm and Feed Sector.

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, Inc., the leading manufacturer of over-the-counter animal health care products and the maker of the best-selling ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Dental Care products for small and large animals, announced it has partnered with Orscheln® Farm & Home to offer its veterinarian-approved products at stores nationwide.

First launched in 1998, the ZYMOX line of ear and skin topical products provides relief without antibiotics or alcohol for dogs, cats, horses and livestock suffering from problematic ear, skin, coat, and hoof conditions. ZYMOX products are based on the advanced technology of the patented LP Enzyme System, a natural multi-complex formulation that is powerfully effective, yet safe, gentle, non-toxic and easy to administer.

"There are many people who own multiple types of pets, such as a horse and dog, and they have come to rely on ZYMOX products because of their effectiveness and that they're antibiotic-free," says Dan Archetti, National Sales Director with Pet King Brands. "Now these rural customers will be able to find these proven products under one roof at Orscheln's chain of stores."

Orscheln is a top farm and feed chain serving rural customers with one hundred and sixty-five stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. Orscheln is known for their broad selection of supplies for the farm and ranch, lawn/garden and pets and livestock. With the addition of ZYMOX, Orscheln is now be able to meet consumers' additional needs by offering veterinarian-recommended alternatives to antibiotics which benefits both small animals and large livestock.

ZYMOX products that now can be purchased at Orscheln include the best-selling ZYMOX Ear Solution for managing problem ears; the ZYMOX Ear Cleanser to maintain clean healthy ears; and the ZYMOX Shampoo and Conditioner to manage itchy skin in small animals and problems such as rain rot and ringworm in large animals. For horses struggling with scratches, thrush and white line or dogs and cats with wounds or hot spots, the ZYMOX Topical Cream and ZYMOX Topical Spray are also available.

To learn more about ZYMOX products visit www.zymox.com

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. Led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX in 1998 with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has changed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouth. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

