Pet Needs from Colchester celebrates top 10 album

The lead singer of a band that was performing in living rooms only a few years ago has said it is "bizarre" that their album has broken into the top 10 of the music charts.

Johnny Marrott and brother George started Pet Needs in 2016.

The Punk band's third album Intermittent Fast Living has reached seven in the UK's official midweek album chart update.

"It is bizarre," said Marriott, from Colchester.

"The fact that we are up there with Kayne West is incomprehensibly; unreal."

The group previously toured with singer-songwriter Frank Turner and are due to go on tour in the USA, the UK and Europe.

"If you think you are going to walk on to a stage with thousands of people to sing songs you wrote up in your bedroom in Colchester, it is too much to process - so you have to say 'this is normal'," added Marriott.

During the band's first few years, the group played music in people's living rooms.

Marriott was an events organiser at a university, his brother and bass player Ryan Sharman were music teachers, and drummer Jack Lock was a PE teacher.

They quit their jobs about two years ago.

"None of us prepared for this," added Marriott.

