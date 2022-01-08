Pet owners settle with defunct Genoa Township animal cemetery

A dramatic three-year saga surrounding a defunct pet cemetery took another step toward its conclusion.

Livingston County District Court Judge Matthew McGivney dismissed a lawsuit against Heavenly Acres pet cemetery, its owner and a land developer on Nov. 9, 2021 after they reached a settlement with customers who'd buried pets there, according to court records.

A lawsuit against the cemetery was first filed in 2019 by pet owners seeking damages in excess of $25,000 and an emergency restraining order to prevent any change to the Genoa Township property, which was for sale.

A jury trial was scheduled for 2022 after McGivney dismissed the case last year following a two-year legal battle.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice because "the parties have reached a settlement," the judge's order stated. Court records did not contain the details of the agreement and a public hearing did not take place.

As of Thursday, the pet cemetery remained vacant save for a no-trespassing affixed to a closed gate.

Three-year battle

This is not the first settlement in the lawsuit originally filed against the Genoa Township pet cemetery, which abruptly closed after its lease expired in late 2018.

In January 2019, four pet owners asked then-Livingston County Judge David Reader to issue a temporary restraining order preventing any animal remains from being destroyed or removed from the property.

Reader signed the restraining order, which remained in effect as the case moved through court.

Since then, there have been a handful of hearings over the cemetery involving Carol Street Park Ridge, LLC — the property owner — and Linda Williams, who operated the cemetery.

Three of the four original plaintiffs settled in early 2019 and signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing them from commenting on the resolution. Part of the agreement allowed them to exhume the remains of any pets they had buried at the cemetery, according to Mike Olson, an attorney for the three plaintiffs who settled.

However, the issue is not completely resolved. Several of the original plaintiffs also filed an appeals claim in November, according to Kevin Gentry, an attorney representing Lisa Barnett.

Barnett, an attorney from Oakland County, joined the lawsuit as an intervening plaintiff after she learned the cemetery where she buried three of her dogs was closing.

The appeals case surrounds "a liability issue regarding the land owners," Gentry said.

Future court dates were not immediately available.

