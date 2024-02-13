Pet owners should take these steps to protect cats and dogs in winter, says veterinarian

Even with the major snowstorm that hit New Jersey Tuesday morning and the cold temperatures that will continue to drop, dog owners still have to bring their furry friend outside for a walk ... or at least let them outside for a few minutes to do their business. Although there are some breeds like huskies who could just roll around in the cold snow for hours, many dogs need extra protection on harsh winter days.

And while some cats are cozy and warm, watching the snow fall from their windowsill, there are many outdoor cats and stray cats that live around the neighborhood leaving people wondering what they can do to help them through the winter.

According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, 97% of pet owners in the U.S. consider their pets to be a part of their family. And who wants to leave a family member out in the cold?

Thankfully, there are many things that you can do for your pets to alleviate the cold or at least make it a little bit more tolerable for them.

Dr. Julie Buzby, veterinarian of 28 years and the creator of Dr. Buzby's ToeGrips for dogs, provided us with her top tips for caring for your pets during the winter.

How to protect dogs from cold weather hazards

Dr. Buzby's biggest tip when it comes to caring for dogs during the winter is to use common sense.

"If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for your dog," she said.

Of course, this varies by breed as a husky will have a different cold tolerance than a chihuahua, but any dog can get frostbite if not properly cared for in the cold.

Shorten your dog's walks or let them outside for only as long as they have to be, especially if they are not dressed in any cold weather gear

Consider using a sweater or winter coat for your dog

Research your dog breed's cold tolerance, some need booties or boots in the snow but most do not

When you bring your dog back inside, take the time to wipe down their paws with a damp, warm washcloth to alleviate the cold, remove any ice or snow stuck to the paws, and wash away any potentially toxic de-icing products or chemicals

Check their paws for any packed snow or ice so you can avoid the formation of "ice balls" which can be painful

If you are putting down any sort of de-icing products on your sidewalk or driveway, check the label and aim to use pet safe products

According to Buzby, the most common injuries that she sees in dogs during the winter months are simple cuts, scrapes, or sores, mostly from packed snow or ice being left in the fur of their paws.

Beware of antifreeze poisoning in cats and dogs

One of the most serious issues that veterinarians see during the winter is antifreeze poisoning. If you are working with antifreeze in your driveway or garage ensure that it is properly cleaned up, there are no spills, and your dog is kept away from the area.

Unfortunately, antifreeze has a very sweet taste which attracts animals. However, even ingesting small quantities of it can cause acute kidney failure with little to no time for treatment.

"Personally, it is not something I see super commonly but when I do see it it's such a shame because it is so preventable," said Buzby.

A man walks a dog in a snow covered Lincoln Park, in Jersey City, Sunday, February 13, 2022.

How to keep stray and outdoor cats warm in the snow

Caring for cats in the winter is a little bit different as they are able to fend for themselves more than dogs can. According to Buzby, cats are very "savvy survivors." But even so, there are things that you can do to help cats during the winter whether they are your outdoor cat or just a stray who lives in the neighborhood.

First, bring your cat inside whenever possible. If your cat is an indoor/outdoor cat, bring them in the house and keep them there at least until the worst of the weather is over with.

If you can't get them inside the house, there are other things you can do:

Try to put them in any available indoor space such as a garage

Build or purchase small huts or dog houses for your cat

Make sure they have some sort of blanket to lay on

Ensure that there is fresh, non-frozen water inside of their shelter

Basically, for a cat the best thing that you can do is shelter them from the snow, wind, or other harsh weather and make sure they have a fresh water source. Otherwise, cats are pretty resilient animals.

Cats may take shelter under a car hood

Another issue that is not common but definitely does happen is a cat, or really any outdoor critter, taking shelter under the hood of your car. They feel the warmth of a recently running engine, climb in there, and then the person starts their car causing the animal to get stuck in the engine.

How to get a cat out from under your hood

"It is not the most common thing, but it does happen, and it can cause a lot of trauma to the cat," said Buzby. "Pop your hood and take a look inside, or at minimum bang on your hood a few times before you start the car so you can hopefully scare anything out of there."

Overall, regardless of the type of pet, Buzby encourages pet parents to use common sense when caring for their fur baby during the winter months. Keep them as warm, fed, watered, and clean of snow or chemicals as you possibly can. Pay attention and understand your pet's tolerance to the cold.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How to keep pets safe in cold winter weather, according to a vet